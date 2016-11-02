Amy Eddings: Curses, droughts, aren’t just in baseball

Meanwhile, back in Ada, there are other dramas playing out than the one that wrapped up in Cleveland between the Indians and the Chicago Cubs.

I had stepped into Little Mexico, the low-ceilinged little bar and pub grub restaurant on Main Street in Ada, planning on watching Game 6 on Tuesday night with the regulars. It would be an opportunity to discuss the Tribe and the Cubbies, hopes and dreams, sports and America, maybe even Hillary and Donald.

I ordered a Diet Pepsi. I pulled out my notebook. I turned to the man sitting next to me with the long-sleeved blue T-shirt, bright blue eyes and short grey hair that stood out from his forehead like bristles. He was eating a basket of chicken wings, poking at them with a knife and fork.

“Do you think the Indians will clinch tonight?” I asked the man, seeking to start a conversation.

What I started was a monologue. And it wasn’t about baseball.

The man’s name was Mike — I think. He gave me his full name, but I couldn’t hear it over the other conversations in the bar. I told myself I’d circle back later and jot it down. I didn’t. It soon became clear that his name was the least of the details that I would need to nail down.

“I moved back to Ada in June when my grandmother passed away,” he said, as I leaned in to hear him better. “I wanted to be here before she died.”

Mike was born in Ada, moved to California with his folks when he was young. He loves baseball, loves what he called “pitching dynamics,” which he learned about while watching high school baseball games with his father. Mike lived most recently in Florida.

“I got up here on June 4, signed the papers, paid the first month’s rent,” he said, sawing away at a wing with a butter knife, “and on June 5, I got the message that my son had committed suicide.”

He said it so easily, so smoothly, no catch in his voice. That was just five months ago. I was about to ask him about the circumstances of his late son’s apparent depression, but Mike wasn’t done.

“And then, the night before last, my daughter in Bradenton overdosed on heroin and she’s now in the hospital with no brain activity.”

I gaped at him. “What are you doing here?” I asked. “Aren’t you going to go down there?”

“It doesn’t look good,” he said, with the flat tone of someone who’s used to this kind of bad news in his life. “I’ve got to figure out the finances, make sure I’ve got the money to go, rent a hotel room for a couple of days. Plus, I’m on dialysis.”

“Meaning, you can’t go down there because you’ve got to get treatment?” I asked.

“No, I’ve got a machine at home.” He gave a little jerk of his head toward his right side. “I’ve got a port. I ruined my kidneys because of an addiction to methamphetamines.” He said he kicked meth 17 years ago, a few years before he got out of prison in California in 2001.

“For robbery,” he said. “Mind you, the guy owed me the money. But I realize the problem was the way I tried to get it back.”

He saw me glance at the glass mug of beer in front of him. “This is the most I’ll do,” he said with a slight smile. “I know, with renal disease, it’s not good, but I only do it every seven or eight months.”

On the TV, the Cubs were ahead, 3-0, in the first inning. The Indians’ Lonnie Chisenhall and Tyler Naquin had let a fly ball drop between them.

There was plenty of baseball left, but suddenly, I didn’t feel good about the Indians’ chances.

“Ever seen that movie, ‘Bruce Almighty’?” Mike was saying at my elbow, about the 2003 Jim Carrey flick. “’Smite me, O Mighty Smiter!’ Well, that’s how I feel.”

I was struck by how calm he was, how his tale of woe just unspooled from him, the way Cubs and Indians fans can tick off a list of postseason bad breaks and injustices: the stray black cat; Steve Bartman; Leon Durham’s wet glove; Willie Mays’ breathtaking over-the-shoulder defensive catch, closer José Mesa’s blown save. The Curse of the Billy Goat. The Curse of Chief Wahoo.

Mike’s litany was sadder.

This morning, as you read this, one team’s jubilant fans are declaring their curse broken, their fortunes changed. The other is clenching a rally cap in their fists and shaking it at the heavens: “Smite me, O Mighty Smiter!”

Meanwhile, back in Ada, Mike has to figure out how he’s going to get to Florida to see his dying daughter.

By Amy Eddings

Reach Amy Eddings at 567-242-0379 or on Twitter, @lima_eddings.

