Get This: Flush with victory! Clinton wins outhouse voter poll

ASHLAND, N.H. — A week before Election Day, a New Hampshire farm stand owner has decided to tally customers’ votes for president from an outhouse-turned-fake-voting booth. The winner: Hillary Clinton.

Chris Owens, of Ashland, built the device with mannequins of Democrat Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump, and toilets to cast ballots.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports with 721 ballots cast in the last month or so, the results of the 2016 Outhouse Vote are 413 votes for Clinton and 165 for Trump. There were 101 votes combined for Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson and Green Party candidate Jill Stein, 40 write-in votes for Democrat Bernie Sanders, and 2 vote for Pinocchio.

Regarding the Pinocchio votes, Owens said, “At least we know when they’re lying.”

A mannequin for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is on display outside an outhouse used as an unofficial voting booth at Chris Owens's farm on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Ashland, N.H. A week before Election Day, a New Hampshire farm stand owner has decided to tally customers' votes for president from an outhouse-turned-fake-voting booth. The winner: Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Jim Cole) http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_113333634-e745517ccffa4fb1a005aea9d7bcef30.jpg A mannequin for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is on display outside an outhouse used as an unofficial voting booth at Chris Owens's farm on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Ashland, N.H. A week before Election Day, a New Hampshire farm stand owner has decided to tally customers' votes for president from an outhouse-turned-fake-voting booth. The winner: Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Jim Cole) A mannequin of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is on display outside an outhouse used as an unofficial voting booth at Chris Owens's farm on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Ashland, N.H. A week before Election Day, a New Hampshire farm stand owner has decided to tally customers' votes for president from an outhouse-turned-fake-voting booth. The winner: Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Jim Cole) http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_113333634-7f67a892f2154a04a4eab008cd27ccc7.jpg A mannequin of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is on display outside an outhouse used as an unofficial voting booth at Chris Owens's farm on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Ashland, N.H. A week before Election Day, a New Hampshire farm stand owner has decided to tally customers' votes for president from an outhouse-turned-fake-voting booth. The winner: Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Jim Cole) Mannequins for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, left, and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump are on display outside an outhouse used as an unofficial voting booth at Chris Owens's farm on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Ashland, N.H. A week before Election Day, a New Hampshire farm stand owner has decided to tally customers' votes for president from an outhouse-turned-fake-voting booth. The winner: Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Jim Cole) http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_113333634-d23f905598574f74a932d1afb85480eb.jpg Mannequins for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, left, and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump are on display outside an outhouse used as an unofficial voting booth at Chris Owens's farm on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Ashland, N.H. A week before Election Day, a New Hampshire farm stand owner has decided to tally customers' votes for president from an outhouse-turned-fake-voting booth. The winner: Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Jim Cole)