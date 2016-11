FINDLAY — A Michigan man died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday.

David Strothmann, 55, of Spring Lake, Mich., died in the 2:08 p.m. crash in Marion Township in Hancock County. He was driving west on state Route 568 when his vehicle drove across the road and off the left side of the road into a field, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The vehicle rolled over in a tree line coming to rest on its top. The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office reported.