Ottawa Chamber accepting entries for Christmas Parade

OTTAWA — The 24th-annual Welcome Santa Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 27 in downtown Ottawa. Following the parade, free family activities will take place in the Ottawa Municipal Parking lot located at Main and Oak streets.

The Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting parade entries. Businesses, organizations, churches, schools, athletic teams, public officials, cars, trucks, motorcycles, farm implements, horses and other animals are welcome. There is no theme other than displaying Christmas spirit. Decorated units will be judged during the parade lineup, and cash prizes will be awarded to three units showing the most Christmas spirit.

Parade entry forms are available at the Chamber office, online at ottawachamber.org or on the Chamber Facebook page. For details, call 419-523-3141. Entry forms are due Nov. 17.