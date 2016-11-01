Offices join forces to combat drug overdoses in Mercer County

CELINA — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Foundations Behavioral Health Services and the Mercer County Emergency Medical Services announced Tuesday they are joining forces in an effort to address the drug overdose problem in Mercer County.

The agencies will meet weekly to review individuals who have overdosed and offer the appropriate resources for detox, recovery and treatment.

The Rapid Response Team will review records of those who overdosed weekly, and then provide a home visit to offer support and services to those individuals. The team, made up with one member of the Sheriff’s Office, Foundations and the Emergency Medical Services will go over with and assist in signing up for services available to the individual who overdosed.

For information contact Chief Deputy Gery Thobe at the Sheriff’s Office at 419-586-7724.