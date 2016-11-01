Orientation slated for area GED classes

LIMA — Apollo Career Center has announced that ABLE/GED/ESOL classes are now in the surrounding five-county areas including Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Van Wert, and Paulding counties

Orientation for all locations will be Monday and Tuesday. The orientation will share the requirements and offerings of the free classes as well as the adult diploma program. Individuals will work one-on-one, in small and large groups, on computers, and distance education will also be available to all students.

The new test requirements will be shared for those wanting to take the new GED test. The test is made up of four sections, which are math, reading and language, social studies, and science. The test is $120 with an $80 voucher available.

Call 419-998-2956 for information.