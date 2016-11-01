Police calls

200 block of South Walnut Street, Harrod — A person reported Sunday someone stole items from a woman’s house.

701 N. Cable Road, Lima — Someone robbed the Walgreens pharmacy Friday. The person did not show a weapon but claimed to have a weapon.

3298 Elida Road, Lima — A woman reported Oct. 24 someone stole items from a business.

2100 Harding Highway, Lima — A woman reported Oct. 24 her purse was stolen while shopping.

