Putnam County court records

Putnam County Common Pleas Court

Oct. 25

Cody Dickerson, 24, 6877 Road 24, Continental, was granted judicial release and remanded to the WORTH Center. He was placed on three years community control, must undergo drug use monitoring and his driver’s license was suspended for five years and pay restitution of $5,540. He was convicted of possession of drugs (heroin) and theft.

Breonna J. Stephens, 22, 1265 N. Defiance St., Ottawa, was granted judicial release and remanded to the WORTH Center. She was placed on three years community control, must undergo alcohol and drug use monitoring, have only one medical provider and one pharmacy. She was convicted of possession of drugs (heroin), escape, possession of drugs, and illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs (attempt). Stephens had been incarcerated on drug charges when she was granted a furlough to attend her grandfather’s funeral on May 20. She was required to return after the funeral, but never returned. Stephens was found at a Lima residence and taken back into custody on May 28.

Caren S. Ladd, Leipsic, and Lance E. Ladd, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Feb. 14, 1987 in Ottawa, and have no children.

Oct. 26

Tiffany N. Schoepfle, 26, 804 S. Oak St., Ottawa, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs (heroin). She faces up to 12 months in prison, $2,500 in fines and six-months to five-years license suspension. Bond was continued while a pre-sentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 3 p.m. Nov. 23.

Steven Brown, Findlay, and Deanna Brown, Findlay, was granted a judgment against Marvin Steiner, Pandora, and Launita Steiner, Pandora, in the amount of $5,000, plus interest.

Oct. 27

Ajan M. Brown, 20, 425 N. Pratt St., Ottawa, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He was given credit for 2 days served, plus any additional days served while pending transfer into custody.

Putnam County Municipal Court dispositions

Oct. 17

Ashley M. Dockery, 30, 7050 State Route 224, Ottawa, was fined $150 for disorderly conduct.

Oct. 18

Lindsey Farias, 32, 10191 Edgewood Drive, Findlay, was fined $150 for drug abuse/possession.

Oct. 20

Danielle Broussard, 33, 17373 Road J, Ottawa, pleaded no contest to assault and was found guilty. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 days suspended, $500 fine and complete mental health assessment and have not contact with victim for two years.

Oct. 21

Zachary J. Cassidy, 27, A 272 Road 14 A, New Bavaria, pleaded guilty to an amended offense of OVI. Sentence: 180 days jail, 170 days suspended, $750 fine, $375 suspended, and complete assessment with Pathways Counseling Center assessment or equivalent provider.

Oct. 25

Rene A. Valdez, 30, 916 Sunday St., Defiance, charged with drug abuse/possession, a felony, bound over to common pleas court.

Dakota J. Valdez, 20, 911 Washington St., Defiance, charged with drug abuse/possession, a felony, bound over to common pleas court.

Jonathan P. Delarber, 31, 23807 State Route 613, Continental, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of physical control while under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 60 days suspended, $500 fine, license suspended for one year, and complete a mental health assessment.

Jeremy D. Scarberry, 37, 153 S. Oak St., Apt. C, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to OVI. Sentence: Six points, 180 days jail, 177 days suspended, $750 fine, $375 suspended, one year license suspension, with credit for three days jail upon completion of DIP. He was also fined $50 for direction signals required.

Patrick M. Phalen, 51, 412 W. Main St., Kalida, was found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, $150 fine, monitored probation for six months. A charge of aggravated menacing was dismissed.

Oct. 27

Brandon Stark, 38, 335 E. Second St., Hamler, pleaded no contest to failure to stop after an accident. Sentence: 180 days jail, 174 days suspended, $375 fine. A charge of OVI was dismissed. He was also fined $375 for hit/skip realty-property.

Dylan J. Holton, 26, 21153 Road I-17, Cloverdale, pleaded no contest to assault and was found guilty. Sentence: 180 days jail, 177 days suspended, $150 fine and complete mental health assessment. A charge of domestic violence was dismissed.

Putnam County Municipal Court judgments

Oct. 27

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., default judgment v. Chris Sterling, Leipsic, $1,017.30, and costs.

Lima Radiological Associates, default judgment v John B. Doepker, Ottawa, and Lindsey Doepker, Ottawa, $228.11, plus interest and costs.

Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio, Lima, default judgment v Donna Stewart, Ottawa, $606, plus interest and costs.