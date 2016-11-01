Education Roundup

Lima West to honor veterans, place flags

LIMA — Lima West Middle School will honor veterans by hosting a reception and placing flags outside the school Friday.

Family members of students and staff who are serving or have served in the military are invited to the celebration. The reception will begin at 1 p.m. in the school library. Students with family members in attendance will each place a flag outside the school at 1:30 p.m. Family members will be treated to cake, punch and other refreshments and will receive a certificate of appreciation. Guests may purchase a school lunch for $2.75. Entertainment will be provided by Deb Kellermeyer.

Elida Local seeks Distinguished Alumni nominations

ELIDA —Elida Local School District is accepting nominations of graduates from Elida or Gomer High School.

The purpose of the Distinguished Elida Alumnus Award is to honor graduates who have distinguished themselves as successful adults in their respective careers. This would include those who have received honors through meritorious service in selected careers and/or have served as benefactors of mankind.

Nomination forms are available at Elida High School, 401 E. North St. or on the school website http://home.elida.k12.oh.us. The deadline to submit nominations is Dec. 15.

For information, contact Elida High School Principal Darren Sharp at 419-331-4115 or [email protected]

Columbus Grove pupil named Commended Student

COLUMBUS GROVE — Adam Birkemeier has been named a Commended Student in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program. A letter of commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corp. will be presented by the principal to Birkemeier.

Birkemeier is a senior at Columbus Grove High School.

Some 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are recognized for their academic promise.

Ada Marching Band receives first-place finishes/performs at state finals

ADA — The Ada High School Marching Band’s fourth weekend of competition, as well as their fourth first-place finish, was received on Oct. 22.

The Ada High School Marching Band placed first in the Bloom Carroll Classic, where the band won Best Color Guard, Best Percussion, Best Visual and Best General Effect and Best Music Awards. The band traveled to the Tri-Valley Classic, in Dresden, where the band qualified for the Ohio Music Education Association State Marching Band Finals for the first time in the history of Ada’s instrumental music program. The band received an overall rating of One or superior, to qualify for the state event, which is done by receiving at least four “Superior” ratings from the seven judges at the contest. The Ada High School Band receive “Superior” ratings in every caption.

The Ada High School Marching Band will perform at the state finals event at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Brunswick High School in Brunswick.

The Ada High School Marching Band is under the direction of Jonathan Lischak with color guard director Amy Webb. Student leadership includes drum majors Libbie Milks, Hailey Maier, Meredith Morgan and Meredith Marshall and color guard captains Lindsay Crouse and Maddie Preston.

Elida Elementary celebrates Red Ribbon Week

ELIDA — Elida Elementary School will be honoring Red Ribbon Week through Friday.

Each day there will be a different theme for the students to show their commitment to remain drug-free.

Wednesday: Hats off to Being Drug Free. Students wear a hat.

Thursday: Sock it to Drugs. Students wear crazy/mismatched socks.

Friday: Orange You Glad You’re Drug Free. Students wear Elida colors.

Lima City Schools host parent teacher conferences

LIMA — The Lima City Schools will hold Parent Teacher Conferences Monday and Nov. 9. There will be no school Nov. 11. Listed below are the schools and times for conferences:

Freedom Elementary School: 3 to 6:45 p.m. Monday and 3 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9.

Independence Elementary School: 3 to 6:45 p.m. Monday and 3 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9.

Unity Elementary School: 3 to 6:45 p.m. Monday and 3 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9.

Heritage Elementary School: 3:15 to 7 p.m. Monday and 3 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9.

Liberty Arts Magnet School: 3:30 to 7 p.m. Monday and 3:30 to 6:45 p.m. Nov. 9.

South Science and Technology Magnet School: 3 to 6:45 p.m. Monday and 3 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9.

Lima North Middle School: 2:45 to 6:30 p.m. Monday and 2:45 to 6:15 p.m. Nov. 9.

Lima West Middle School: 2:45 to 6:30 p.m. Monday and 2:45 to 6:15 p.m. Nov. 9.

Lima Senior High School: 3:30 to 7 p.m. Monday and Nov. 9.

Lima Senior Alternative School: 3 to 6:45 p.m. Monday and 3 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9.

Elida Middle School hosting Veteran’s Day ceremony

ELIDA — Elida Middle School will be hosting a Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony. Any Elida Middle School student may invite a relative who has served or is serving in the armed forces. These guests may attend the ceremony held from 8 to 9 a.m. in the Middle School Gymnasium and the reception will follow from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Middle School Commons.

Lima Senior High School financial aid night

LIMA — Lima Senior High School seniors and their parents are invited to a financial aid informational session at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in the school auditorium. The event coincides with Parent Teacher Conferences at the school.

The session is a way to get an overview of the financial aid process. Wendell Schick, financial aid officer at the University of Northwestern Ohio will present information to completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

For information, contact guidance counselor Lisa Ciminillo at 419-996-3047.

Lima Junior Service League distributes books to students

LIMA — The Lima Junior Service League will distribute more than 2,000 books to 1,100 first- and second-graders in Perry, Elida, Unity, Heritage, Freedom, Liberty and Independence.

In addition to the book distributions, the Junior Service League makes monetary donations to area school libraries including those at Spencerville, Allen East, Bath, Delphos, Bluffton and Shawnee elementary schools, as well as the Lima Public Library. In total, the Lima Junior Service League will contribute nearly $15,000 worth of books and monetary donations to support children’s literacy efforts in Allen County this year.

The Lima Junior Service League Inc., is a nonprofit social organization committed to promoting children’s literacy and the well being of women and children through fundraising and service to the community.

Liberty eighth-graders highlight 9/11 work

LIMA — Eighth-graders at Liberty Arts Magnet School have been studying the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and will present a variety of types of projects covering multiple curricula at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the school.

Students conducted interviews with friends or family members old enough to remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and then presented them in class. They also researched the history of the day and chose a perspective to honor through tribute dances created in small groups in dance class. In addition, each class learned a dance as a large group. In art class, students created peace posters.

Local residents awarded American FFA Degrees

WAPAKONETA — Local residents were recently awarded the American FFA Degree. This degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. This year 3,780 American Degrees were awarded.

Jessica Fisher, of Wapakoneta, and Brandon Turner, Mindi Brookhart, and Danielle Heintz, all of Waynesfield-Goshen, were awarded.

ACE Academy names October students of the month

WAPAKONETA — ACA Academy, the area’s local online school, named October Students of the Month. The faculty at ACE Academy nominated these students because they have gone above and beyond expectations.

Grace Fear, of New Bremen; Sarah Klaus, of Wapakoneta; Parker Maitlen, of Celina; Madelyn O’Connell, of Lima; and Adam Taram, of New Knoxville.

ACE Academy is an online, tuition-free school open to all students in grades K-12. ACE provides students the technology they need to access all programs needed to successfully school online. The school also offers tutoring and classroom assistance for its students at the Auglaize County Educational Service Center in Wapakoneta.

For information, visit the school’s website at: http://go2ace.org or call them at 419-738-4572.

Shawnee 7th and 8th graders quiz bowl champs

LIMA — The Allen County Educational Service Center conducted the final quiz bowl tournament for the seventh/eighth grade league on Monday.

The Shawnee Middle School team won with a 13-0 league record; followed by Elida with a 10-3 record and St. Charles with a 9-4 record.