VP candidate’s wife in Lima on Wednesday

LIMA — Anne Holton, wife of vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine and former Virginia Secretary of Education, will be in Lima at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Democratic Headquarters, 229 South Main St., Lima.

She will also be making stops in Trotwood at 2 p.m., Findlay at 5:30 p.m.. She will appear in Toledo at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

Holton will outline Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s and Kaine’s vision of an America that is stronger together, with an economy that works for all, not just those at the top. She will urge Ohio voters to take advantage of in-person early voting every day leading up to Election Day on Nov. 8.