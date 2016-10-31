Democrats stepping up efforts in Allen County

LIMA — Allen County Democrats are seeing a chance to make a dent into what has traditionally been an area friendly to the Republican Party.

Seeing the chance to make strides for support, the party continued to hit the Lima with a pair of events in Lima on Monday. Actor Sean Astin made a stop at the Democratic Party headquarters on Main Street and the “Forward Together” bus tour also stopped in downtown Lima to encourage voters to get out and vote early.

Astin is famous for his rules as the main character in “Rudy,” as well as “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Goonies.”

Astin is on a multistate tour in support of Hillary Clinton for president on Nov. 8. He said he met Clinton 25 years ago and said her command of the issues is “amazing.” Astin was a guest speaker during an event for Bill Clinton’s run for president.

“She has so much passion and ambition,” Astin said. “I remember asking her if there was anything I should focus on when discussing issues. She said to not give any B.S. Just to tell people why I wanted to be involved. That is why I am supporting her 25 years later. She earned my respect with her speech. She earned my loyalty by trusting me. She does want to help people.”

Astin said the differences between the two candidates, Clinton and Republican candidate Donald Trump, are so striking that it should be an easy choice.

“The Founding Fathers made it so we didn’t need a wrecking ball or flamethrower to fix things,” Astin said. “We can fix it from within. What’s most important is she has experience with government, which is very complex. Trump has no experience and doesn’t understand government.

Democratic 4th Congressional District candidate Janet Garrett, who was traveling with the bus tour, there has never been a presidential candidate in history that has been more ready to step in as president. She said the Democratic party is starting to get noticed in the Allen County area and people will indicate that in the election.

“When you show people you are interested in them, they take notice,” Garrett said. “When you show people you are concerned, they respond.”

Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper said that people are turning out to vote early in high numbers despite there being a week less to do so this election year. He said those numbers are looking to be in favor of Democrats.

“We have great candidates running,” Pepper said of the party. “It hasn’t stopped people from voting in high numbers.”

Allen County Democratic Party Chairman Jeff Rex said momentum is building for the party.

“We are seeing more people getting involved,” Rex said. “It will build momentum for the party over the next few years.”

Astin said he liked to focus on the power of Clinton during what has become a “negative” election.

“My mom was a powerful woman,” Astin said. “My wife is a powerful woman. We are raising our girls to be powerful women. I think it is time for a powerful woman to be elected.”

Astin added that he thinks that Ohio will be the story that dictates the outcome of the election.

“Ohio holds the fate of the world,” Astin said. “For the love of Pete, Ohio, let’s get it right.”

Actor Sean Astin, known for his part as Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger in the movie “Rudy,” stopped in Lima on Monday to campaign for Hillary Clinton as president. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_astin.jpg Actor Sean Astin, known for his part as Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger in the movie “Rudy,” stopped in Lima on Monday to campaign for Hillary Clinton as president. Lance Mihm | The Lima News

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or on Twitter @LanceMihm.

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or on Twitter @LanceMihm.