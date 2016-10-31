Mellow Mushroom celebrates grand opening in Lima

LIMA — Norman Moser was overcome with emotion as he stood in front of Lima’s first Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers restaurant, which celebrated its grand opening Monday.

Choking back tears, the Mellow Mushroom franchisee said the grand opening has been “the realization of a dream.”

“I get so overwhelmed at how much the people of Lima, Ohio, bent over backward to help me with this project,” Moser said. “Now it’s my turn to return to Lima a good environment, good food and a happy time.”

Located at 2350 Eastown Road, Mellow Mushroom is hard to miss. The restaurant features a series of mushroom statues that surround the exterior of the building, as well as a Michael Jackson statue that can be seen from the outdoor patio.

But the interior is even more eye-catching.

Greeting patrons at the door is an angler fish with scales made of compact discs. Next you’ll notice the late-1960s, psychedelic rock artwork that is plastered on the walls. The decor includes a wall-length mural of The Beatles’ album cover for “Abbey Road,” with an underwater twist.

The Beatles and aquatic themes are even more apparent in the back of the restaurant, where an 18-foot tall, 24-foot long Yellow Submarine made famous by the iconic rock band is situated. But the Yellow Submarine isn’t just for show — it contains two tables customers can dine in while at the restaurant. Inside the submarine, a series of lights project wave-like scenery onto the walls, furthering the underwater theme.

“We’ve got the world’s only dine-in Beatles Yellow Submarine, and it’s right here in Lima, Ohio,” Moser said.

Along with The Beatles and aquatic themes, Mellow Mushroom also pays homage to the city it resides in. Famous comedian and Lima native Phyllis Diller has her own mural, which also alludes to Lima’s role in the locomotive and military tank industry.

Though Moser designed the restaurant himself, he said seeing it all come together was an exciting experience.

“It’s more than I ever expected,” he said.

Since Mellow Mushroom franchisees can choose their own theme and design, the Lima location is unique to every other restaurant in the country. But what’s the same at every Mellow Mushroom, Moser said, is the quality of food and the attention to detail.

“We tried to pay attention to every detail,” he said. “Not only do I want the eye candy for the guests, but the cleanliness and the food is something myself and Mellow Mushroom are extremely proud of.”

The menu boasts a wide selection of items that range from pizza to calzones, hoagies, burgers and more. They also offer gluten-free options, and the fresh produce the restaurant uses comes directly from a local company located a stone’s throw away.

“Ciminillo’s Produce is a half-a-block away, so you can’t get much fresher than that,” Moser said.

Lima’s Mellow Mushroom also has 36 draft beer options, an outdoor patio and a private dining room that can seat up to 24 guests. In the future, the location will host special events such as Pint Night, Team Trivia and lip-sync contests.

For Moser, the idea that Mellow Mushroom is “just another pizza place,” is an unfair characterization.

“This is not a pizza place,” he said, “this is a pizza experience.”

