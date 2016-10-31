Latta urges absentees to seek new ballots

WASHINGTON — Rep. Bob Latta released the following statement in response to a considerable amount of absentee ballots issued in Ohio’s 5th Congressional District that have not been received by voters.

The ballots were mailed on time by a number of county board of elections, but hundreds still have not reached their destinations. By Ohio law, the ballots must be postmarked for return by Nov. 7.

“It was brought to my attention late last week that a considerable number of voters across my district that had requested to vote absentee still had not received their ballots,” Latta said. “I immediately spoke with representatives with the U.S. Postal Service in Washington, D.C., and Chicago to try to determine how this problem occurred and what could be done to fix it. At this time, I’d like to ask anyone in Ohio that has not received their absentee ballot to contact their county board of elections right away so a new one can be reissued.”