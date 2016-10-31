Teen’s murder trial pushed back a month

LIMA — The trial for a 17-year-old boy charged as an adult with murder in the killing of a man was pushed back for a month.

Albert A. McDowell III is now scheduled to stand trial Dec. 19 before Judge David Cheney. McDowell’s attorney, Steve Chamberlain, asked for a continuance for the trial, which was scheduled for next week. Chamberlain said he needs more time to locate and question witnesses.

McDowell also is charged with felonious assault and a second-degree murder charge for the same killing in the March 7 shooting death of Da’Veon Petaway, 19. Petaway was shot once in the stomach at Meat City at 801 E. Kibby St.

McDowell was on the run for nearly a month as he tried to elude police. Eventually, he was tracked and captured at a rest stop near Piqua as he made one last attempt to run away.