BLUFFTON — The newest section in the Bluffton pathway system was dedicated Monday at the path’s entrance on Augsburger Road.

The $244,000 Lions Way-Augsburger Road pedestrian and bike path project was completed last week, as the final layer of asphalt was applied on Oct. 23.

The pathway connects Elm Street to the Riverbend residential housing development and Maple Crest retirement community. The path removes bikers, joggers and pedestrians from the busy Augsburger Road, according to a statement.