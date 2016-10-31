OEAMC unveils high velocity metal forming technology center

LIMA — The Ohio Energy and Advanced Manufacturing Center unveiled its new high velocity metal forming technology center during a Task Force LIMA meeting Monday.

The technology center features a series of machines that use high velocity metal forming, a cold forming process for electrically conductive metals. Advocates of HVMF said it has the ability to add more precision to the metal-forming process, while increasing production speed and reducing the cost of equipment and processing.

“Instead of being constrained by physics, we use physics to expand the types of material we can form and the shapes we can make,” said Steve Hatkevich, research and development director for American Trim.

Hatkevich said the HVMF process reduces the amount of time it takes from tooling design to full utilization from 26 weeks to 21 days. It also requires just 10 percent of current tooling costs, 10 percent of traditional factory floor space and 1 percent of the energy costs of traditional stamping.

“We see it as a way for manufacturers to be more competitive,” he said.

Hatkevich said another advantage HVMF has over traditional metal forming is it allows for improved metal formability, which provides crisper and more defined parts. It also allows welding of dissimilar materials, requires less reliance on lubricants and produces no electromagnetic emissions.

The effectiveness of HVMF was proved by Ohio State University Professor Glenn Daehn, who was present at the Task Force meeting.

Daehn and his research team “are the guys who make it work, and we’re the guys who are trying to help the industries,” said Judith Cowan, president/CEO of the OEAMC.

As a research and development/commercialization center, the OEAMC uses its Lima facility to display technology that could be utilized by manufacturing companies. Cowan said the HVMF process is the newest form of technology on display.

“We’re trying to show [companies] how they could integrate this technology into their process to save them a lot of time, a lot of money and a lot of floor space,” Cowan said.

She said the OEAMC is already gaining substantial interest from companies wanting to add this technology to their factories.

“They are chomping at the bit,” she said.

The technology center was funded through a $900,000 grant the OEAMC received from Allen County Office of Economic Adjustment, which used a portion of its $3.4 million grant from the US. Department of Defense for the project.

Establishing the technology center was one of two phases the OEAMC is initiating. The second phase will be to conduct a feasibility study for a high quality analysis, research and development center. Cowan said that, assuming they receive the necessary funding, the center will be constructed within the next two years.

Larry Wilkerson, technical director of the OEAMC, center, explains the high velocity metal forming process to Joe Patton, workforce development administrator for OhioMeansJobs, and state Rep. Bob Cupp, on Monday at a Task Force LIMA meeting at the OEAMC. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_task-force-meeting.jpg Larry Wilkerson, technical director of the OEAMC, center, explains the high velocity metal forming process to Joe Patton, workforce development administrator for OhioMeansJobs, and state Rep. Bob Cupp, on Monday at a Task Force LIMA meeting at the OEAMC. John Bush | The Lima News

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima.

