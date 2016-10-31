Gas prices up 7 cents in Lima region

LIMA — Gas prices in the Lima region have risen 7 cents since last week, according to prices reported to GasBuddy.com.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $2.03 early Monday, up from last week’s average of $1.96. Despite the increase, gas prices are down 13 cents from last month’s average and are 10 cents lower than last year’s average of $2.13.

The lowest average price in the region was $1.96 in Hardin County, followed by Shelby ($2.01), Allen ($2.03), Mercer and Putnam ($2.05), Hancock and Logan ($2.06), Auglaize ($2.08) and Van Wert ($2.15) counties.

Gas prices in Ohio have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.04 Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average that has fallen 2 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.20.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices Sunday were 13.3 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago and are 18.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 1.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 2.8 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

Gregg Laskoski, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, said a unilateral production cut was discussed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries late last week, but conflicting reports raised “significant challenges to any consensus.”

“But just that possibility continues to be a dominant factor in the direction of global crude oil prices and retail gasoline prices,” Laskoski stated in a press release.

Laskoski added that, overall, market fundamentals suggest little price movement and perhaps a nominal decrease in pump prices to begin in November, with wholesale gas prices trending lower in recent weeks.

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima.

