Get This: Emirati police find strange fruit covered in writing, nails

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Police in one of the sheikhdoms of the United Arab Emirates say they found and determined a strange fruit covered in writing and nails was not dangerous.

Police in Sharjah, a conservative emirate neighboring Dubai, posted a picture and video of the fruit found Saturday on a beach there.

The yellow melon bore Arabic writing and appeared to have a cartoon picture of a person on it, with nails hammered into neat rows on the figure.

Police say they spoke with officials at the emirate’s Islamic Affairs Department and determined it not to be a threat.

While more relaxed on social issues than its Arab neighbors, items associated with black magic and witchcraft are illegal in the United Arab Emirates.

This Saturday Oct. 29 photo released by Sharjah Police, shows a strange fruit covered by writing found by Sharjah police. Police in one of the sheikhdoms of the United Arab Emirates say they found and determined a strange fruit covered in writing and nails was not dangerous. (Sharjah Police Agency via AP) http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_113282733-2d11bbddb80145208923242465cdf40f.jpg This Saturday Oct. 29 photo released by Sharjah Police, shows a strange fruit covered by writing found by Sharjah police. Police in one of the sheikhdoms of the United Arab Emirates say they found and determined a strange fruit covered in writing and nails was not dangerous. (Sharjah Police Agency via AP)