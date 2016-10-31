Police calls

700 block of West Ashton Avenue, Lima — Police were called to a home to handle a break-in complaint.

1100 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — Police were called Sunday to a home where a theft occurred.

1300 block of State Street, Lima — Police were called Sunday to the location of a hit and skip crash.

500 block of West Market Street, Lima — Police came across an intoxicated person Sunday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.