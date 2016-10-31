Celina teen killed doing ‘donuts’ in field

CELINA — Deputies are investigating the death of a 19-year-old woman who was killed during an apparent act of horseplay.

Alivia M. Nuding, 19, of Celina, was fatally injured when she was thrown from a pickup truck doing “donuts” in a farm field early Sunday morning, Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said.

Sheriff deputies were called at 12:23 a.m. to a farm field in the 6000 block of Burkettsville-St. Henry Road over a woman who fell out of a truck, Grey said.

Deputies determined the pickup truck was in the field doing “donuts” when Nuding, who was sitting partially on the right front passenger’s lap, was ejected from the truck. Passengers reported Nuding inadvertently opened the front passenger door and was thrown from the truck while it was in motion, Grey said.

Brandon McGillvary, 21, of Celina, was driving the 2008 Ford Super Duty quad cab truck. The right front passenger was Gaven Buschur, 18, of Celina. The left rear passenger was Chelsie Mobley, 18, of Celina, and the right rear passenger was Kalynn Sattler, 19, of Celina, Grey said.

Nuding was taken to Mercer Health hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The incident remains under investigation, Grey said.

By Greg Sowinski

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

