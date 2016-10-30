Lima man shot in hand at VFW late Saturday

LIMA — The Lima Police Department was seeking information on an incident late Saturday that left a man shot in the hand.

At 11:05 p.m. officers were called to the Veterans of Foreign Wars building, 124 E. Elm St., in reference to shots being fired at a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Martrevius McGill, 21, of Lima, had been shot in the hand.

McGill was treated, then released from the hospital, telling investigators that he was shot at by at least three people wearing Halloween masks.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Lima Police Deaprtment at 419-227-4444. Information can also be sent to the department via Facebook private message.