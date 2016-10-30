YOUTH PROFILE: Botkins teen excels at dance, running

BOTKINS — School, run, dance.

That usually sums up a day for Botkins eighth-grader Emma Koenig, as there is little time for much else. However, as a cross-country standout and a top-of-the line competition dancer with the Dance Center team in Wapakoneta, she is just fine with that.

Emma has excelled at both, already breaking the 13 minute mark at 12:58 as a 13-year-old in cross-country. She will also participate in track and field in the spring. She has won several medals in cross-country and also has won numerous awards in dance, including top competition prizes as the best overall performer.

Emma has been in dance for 10 years and got started when discussing it with a friend.

“We thought it would be fun to try out so we did and we made it,” Emma said.

Emma performs various styles of dance, including jazz, lyrical (her favorite), hip-hop and ballet. She admits it takes up a lot of her time and leaves very little time for anything else.

“It is very time-consuming,” Emma said.

Emma is carrying a 4.0 GPA and is also involved with the school musical. While she still has plenty of time to decide what she wants to do after graduation, she is heavily considering one field.

“I would like to go into the medical field,” Emma said.

In her spare time, Emma likes to hang out with her three sisters or listen to music. She is the daughter of Aaron and Heide Koenig.

Botkins eighth-grader Emma Koenig is a standout performer in both dance and cross-country. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMGP4329.jpg Botkins eighth-grader Emma Koenig is a standout performer in both dance and cross-country. Submitted photo

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or on Twitter @LanceMihm.

