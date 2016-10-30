Jim Krumel: Picture this: Selfies become election debate

In a day and age when people are transfixed on taking pictures of themselves — aka selfies — it shouldn’t be surprising that we now have a controversy about snapping your grinning mug while voting.

Can you do it, or can’t you?

The issue crept into the news last week when musician Justin Timberlake reportedly broke a Tennessee law by posting a photo of himself at a Memphis voting booth. No charges were filed because Timberlake removed the photo from his Facebook page: no harm, no foul. But the incident has since brought out of the closet a debate that’s been going on for some time.

Twenty-two states have no problem with a person taking such a photo. Nineteen others say “absolutely not,” while the remaining nine states say, “No … but if you want to, you can … maybe.”

Ohio falls into that latter category.

The Buckeye state permits people to use tablets or smartphones in polling places so they can research their vote. However, if a person decides to take a picture that shows their ballot in any fashion, they’ve broken the law. If such happens, Secretary of State John Husted is advising local election boards to consult their own attorneys about how to apply the law.

In other words, the local folks can look the other way if someone appears to be taking photographs or they can be Barney Fife — just keep Husted out of it.

With the state’s election chief sitting this one out, the buck gets passed in Allen County to Keith Cheney, the chairman of the Board of Elections.

“I’ll have to do some research and look into this further,” Cheney said Thursday. “The last thing you want is for a person using their phone camera to somehow take a photo of another’s ballot. You cannot allow the integrity of the election to be jeopardized. You have to weigh all of that against First Amendment issues.”

Two Republican Ohio lawmakers, state Reps. Niraj Antani of Miamisburg and Mike Duffey of Worthington, are doing just that. They sponsored a bill Wednesday that will let voters photograph and make public their marked ballots. The state reps say they want to “decriminalize free speech.”

There’s no consensus across the country about what’s correct.

A federal judge in Michigan ruled last week that the state’s ban on selfies was unconstitutional, which paves the way for people to take pictures of their ballots in time for the Nov. 8 election. The same happened in New Hampshire last month.

In Wisconsin, however, posting photos of completed ballots on Facebook or Twitter constitutes election fraud and is a Class I felony. Yet, a law passed in Hawaii this year allows voters to share their own ballot pictures on social media.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania bars people from revealing how they’re “about to vote,” but officials have also released guidance noting there is a First Amendment right to take selfies.

In the worlds of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, the selfie debate reigns as a huge election issue.

Still, there’s one question that hasn’t been asked: Why does a person feel the need to take a photograph of himself or herself in a voting booth?

I guess it doesn’t matter. It’s the principle behind the issue, after all.

Still, I would like to know.

ROSES AND THORNS: The rose garden gets a surprise.

Rose: To Kristen Mason, a 2014 Elida High School graduate. The Navy changed the dates for her two-week leave and she came home early, surprising her brother, Jerry, while he was at school.

Rose: To Ada police patrolman John Iten, who will be honored Tuesday by the village’s city council for saving the life of a 34-year-old woman.

Rose: To the Rev. Matthew Jozefiak and the Rev. Rick Friebel, of Ottawa. The story of the two Catholic priests made The Associated Press national news wire last week after first being reported by The Lima News. Jozefiak is a Chicago Cubs fan and Friebel a Cleveland Indians fan, making the World Series extra interesting in the rectory of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

Rose: To Lima Fire Department Lt. Doug Corwin, who was named the 2016 Firefighter of the Year by the Lima Noon Sertoma Club.

Rose: To Robert Alexander, professor of political science at Ohio Northern University. He was elected to serve on the executive council of the national honor society for political science.

Thorn: To Noah Girod, 18, of Van Wert. He was found guilty of setting a couple of fires in Van Wert.

PARTING SHOT: You know Election Day is near when a candidate can recognize you across the street.

By Jim Krumel [email protected]

Jim Krumel is the editor of The Lima News. Contact him at 567-242-0391 or at The Lima News, 3515 Elida Road, Lima, Ohio 45807.

