Editorial: Trump or Clinton: Why or why not?

This election presents the two most unpopular U.S. presidential candidates perhaps in history.

The vitriol spewed by both Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton made it clear to us early on that come Nov. 8, it would be a matter of choosing the candidate we disliked the least as opposed to the one worthy of our support.

Many of you told us the same thing.

We hoped the two candidates would emerge from the July conventions with fresh ideas for building the economy, ensuring our safety and providing opportunity. Instead, they spent most of August, September and October attacking each other’s character.

Sadly, with just nine days left before the election, it disappoints us that little has changed.

Thus, in good conscience, The Lima News cannot endorse either Trump or Clinton.

It is the first time in 10 years we have taken a non-endorsement position, and it comes after much agonizing.

What we will do, however, is sweep aside the personal salvos, sound bites and spin that have littered this race with ugliness. We’ll focus instead on the issues, sharing our thoughts and concerns about the positions taken by the two front-runners.

Supreme Court

The new president’s nominations of U.S. Supreme Court justices could reshape our lives for the next 30 years. An evenly split bench will likely shift with the appointment of Justice Antonin Scalia’s successor and two or more elderly justices retiring. Some of the nation’s most significant issues on social norms, individual rights, balance of government powers and business and workplace matters could be determined by these new justices.

Do you want a President Clinton or a President Trump making that decision?

Abortion

We find it deplorable that Hillary Clinton supports the 58 million abortions that have occurred since the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. Clinton was praised during the Democratic National Convention for “making history as the strongest, most unapologetic champion of reproductive rights ever nominated for president.” The plaudit came from NARAL Pro Choice America President Ilyse Hogue, who also bragged about having an abortion herself “for convenience-sake.”

To Donald Trump’s credit, he has a problem living in a world where women can terminate their pregnancies just as easily as they can acquire a tattoo. He cringes at the fact that the young lives being aborted could have grown up to be future teachers, nurses, business tycoons – or even the secretary of state.

Character issues

You’ll find no George Washington here, more like Archie Bunker and Roseanne Barr.

Ask yourself:

Would you feel comfortable with a President Donald Trump who built his campaign on insults and bigoted statements and years ago bragged about sexually abusing women. Or, is your comfort level with a President Hillary Clinton, whose destruction of classified emails has left no one surprised because of her reputation for secrecy and dishonesty the past 40 years?

Do you want to support a candidate who is a billionaire and allegedly hasn’t paid income taxes in more than a decade, or would you rather back a person whose inside dealings as secretary of state smell of corruption? It saw the Clinton Foundation receive tens of millions of dollars from people who did business with the U.S. Department of State.

The examples go on and on.

Domestic issues

Trump is the anti-establishment candidate who is a hero to Americans who believe they’ve been robbed of opportunity and respect. Yet, he says one thing and does another – preaching that American companies should be doing more of their business on U.S. soil, while at the same time his clothing company makes its goods overseas.

Clinton, meanwhile, seems so obsessed with becoming the first female president that she is in denial of our national debt. Her promises of more government freebies come with an increase in federal spending and taxation.

Clinton’s eight years in the U.S. Senate were a different story, however. Two-thirds of her bills had GOP co-sponsors and included common ground with some of Congress’ most conservative lawmakers. In that respect, she was praised for working across the aisle.

International issues

Normally a person’s experience as secretary of state would be a big plus, but Hillary Clinton’s inaction while Americans were losing their lives in Benghazi is sinister. She knew such an attack wouldn’t bode well with the 2012 election just months away so she lied. Then to further lie to families about the circumstances surrounding the deaths of their loved ones is simply inexcusable.

Trump is the bully who can throw a punch, but has a glass jaw when one is thrown back. He has gone out of his way to anger world leaders. Trump’s assertion that he knows “more about ISIS than the generals do” would be laughable if it were not for his quick temper and the fact he’s easily baited. His comments about John McCain not being a war hero are stunning. His relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin also raises questions.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

While The Lima News is not endorsing a presidential candidate, we do think it is important for a person to exercise the privilege of voting. We hope the above viewpoints help you make your decision for president, regardless of what it may be.

We also believe whichever candidate loses, it will not be because the system is rigged, but because the majority of American voters believed their opponent was a better choice.

