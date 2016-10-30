Thomas Lucente: Time to crush 2-party duopoly that is destroying USA

Donald Trump, whose narcissism will not allow him to admit he is a loser, has suggested he might not accept the results of the election (not that the election needs his acceptance) and tells anyone who listens that the election is rigged.

First lady Michelle Obama dismissed Trump’s allegations of a rigged election, saying Thursday that the outcome on Nov. 8 will be determined by the will of the voters.

“In this country, the United States of America, the voters decide our elections,” she said. “They’ve always decided.”

Both are wrong.

Yes, the election is rigged. They always are. But not the way Trump thinks. And the voters don’t decide.

Unfortunately, Americans are the victims of a duopolistic political system that allows two parties to control the government to the exclusion of any other political party. The Draconian ballot access laws ensure the two legacy parties have complete ballot access while other political parties and independent candidates must fight an uphill battle just to get their names on the ballots. It is like forcing them to run 20 miles just to get to the marathon.

In essence, the two major parties are abusing their power in order to stay in power. Sounds like the antics of some third-world penny-ante dictator rather than politicians in a supposedly free nation.

If the first political parties had made such restrictive ballot laws, we would still be stuck with the Federalist and Anti-Federalist parties. If the Democratic Party had instituted such laws after the failure of the Whigs, there would be no Republican Party today.

Liberty cannot long survive in a nation where ideas are restricted and ballot access is limited to the chosen few.

How does such ballot restrictions further Democracy and political debate? Perhaps Republicans and Democrats fear honest and open debate because it may reveal how vacuous and similar their positions truly are.

It also goes beyond ballot access.

Take presidential debates, for example. They often only include the candidates from the two legacy parties, which is patently unfair to the other candidates and a great disservice to the American people. In a free society, all candidates on the ballot in enough states to mathematically win the election should be permitted to participate.

The media share much of the blame as well. Just look through today’s newspaper and I am certain you will find stories about Trump and Hillary Clinton. But how many stories will you find about Gary Johnson or Jill Stein? I venture to guess none. The same editors who think they have to give equal time between Trump and Clinton see no need to run stories about Johnson or Stein.

In fact, I think it is fair to say that the United States is no longer a democratic republic but rather an oligarchy run by the two political party machines. If this were truly a democratic republic, then all would have equal access to the ballot box. The reality is there are different rules for Democrats and Republicans than for others.

Additionally, they work together to maintain this gravy train. President George Washington predicted this and publicly warned of the dangers of political parties.

All that is lost, however, on the average American who looks at the two presidential candidates and decides to vote for the lesser of two evils because the candidate with which he or she agrees most happens to be a third-party candidate and unlikely to win.

I am often accused of wasting my vote or playing spoiler because I usually choose to vote for a third-party candidate.

However, those who refuse to vote for a candidate simply because that candidate is not part of the oligarchy and is unlikely to win are the root of the problem. By voting for a legacy-party candidate, even though you can’t stand either one of them, you simply contribute to our broken system.

I, however, refuse to be part of the problem. I will not vote for someone simply because they belong to a party that has had the reins of power for so long that no one can win without its blessing.

If you care about democracy and America, you, too, will refuse to be part of the problem and take one hour of your life to learn about all the candidates and choose the candidate that you like best regardless of party.

Only then can the people crush the oligarchy that has taken control of the U.S. government and return to government of the people rather than government of the party.

If third-party candidates are given access to the debates, the media and the ballot, the American people may actually vote for a candidate who stands for something beyond getting elected. If given the opportunity, Americans will reject the cookie-cutter clowns the GOP and Democrats keep offering us every election.

The truth is, if voters aren’t offered real choices, they aren’t making real decisions. And that, my friends, is how the election is rigged.

Thomas J. Lucente Jr. is an attorney with the Hearn Law Office in Wapakoneta (419-738-8171) and night editor of The Lima News. Reach him by telephone at 567-242-0398, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @ThomasLucente.

