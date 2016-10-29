Top of the ticket got you down? A look at Ohioans’ options

COLUMBUS (AP) — Top of the ticket got you down? Ohioans unhappy with the major parties’ presidential candidates may be weighing other options on Election Day.

Voters in the key battleground might be considering whether they can choose an unlisted name on the Nov. 8 ballot — or skip the White House race altogether. A look at what happens when voters opt out of a contest or write in a different contender:

Would my ballot still count if I skipped the presidential contest?

Yes. Voters are not required to choose a candidate in each race to have their votes counted in the contests for which they did check a box.

Can I just write in the name of my preferred candidate?

Sure. But it won’t count unless that person has filed the proper paperwork with the state. Only those who declared their intent to be write-in contenders can have votes tallied for them in this election. The secretary of state’s office says 18 White House hopefuls successfully submitted their write-in documents by the August deadline.

If I write in mickey mouse or another uncertified candidate, would my ballot still count?

Yes. Writing in Mickey Mouse (or Dora the Explorer or anyone else, real or fictional) for president does not disqualify the other selections on your ballot. However, your vote for president will not count — because no one named Mickey Mouse or Dora the Explorer filed to be a write-in candidate.

What happens if I write in the name of a presidential primary candidate?

Unless that person filed to be a write-in contender, your vote for him or her would not count.

Are third-party candidates listed on the ballot in the presidential race?

Yes. Green Party candidate Jill Stein is on the ballot. Gary Johnson, the Libertarian Party’s nominee, will appear with no political affiliation. That’s because Libertarians aren’t recognized as a political party in Ohio. Activists got Johnson on the ballot by way of a process for independent candidates. Richard Duncan, of Aurora, Ohio, also is running as an independent candidate.

Do I have the option to vote one party down the ballot?

There’s no straight-party voting in Ohio, so you can’t vote for an entire slate of one party’s candidates with a single mark. You would have to select the candidates individually.

Where can I find answers to other election questions?

You can find your polling place, ID requirements and other details online through the secretary of state’s website. You could also call your local board of elections.

