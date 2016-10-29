Lima Halloween ComicFest brings heroes, horrors to downtown Lima

LIMA — At this year’s Halloween ComicFest at Alter Ego Comics in downtown Lima, people were out for blood.

And that was a good thing.

Along with giving away free Halloween-themed comics to young and old alike with comic book superheroes in full costume mingling with vampires, zombies and more on Lima’s North Main Street, the event also aimed to help worthy causes, such as combating children’s cancer and even helping the American Red Cross bolster its supply at a blood drive.

“We’ve been having a great time and the weather is amazing,” Alter Ego Comics owner Marc Bowker said. “We’re giving out free comics and we have our costume contest like we do every year. We’re also doing some charity activities with the American Red Cross here for a blood drive. We’re also giving blood donors a special blood bag of comics for donating blood. And we’re raising money to fight childhood cancer with Alex’s Lemonade Stand, and our cosplay group, the Heroes for Hope, are serving the lemonade and asking for donations to go to the charity.”

For American Red Cross team lead and phlebotomist Tammy Metz, the event offered a great opportunity for people to donate and help save lives.

“Our goal is 21 donors today,” she said. “There’s a need for all blood types.”

Mike Boruff of Heroes for Hope, otherwise known as Ant Man, was happy to be out mingling with children in costume and helping those fighting cancer.

“I’ve been doing costume charity work for a couple of years now, and it’s one of, if not the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done,” he said. “Especially with children these ages that still believe in heroes, and seeing the look in their eyes, especially when you’re fighting childhood cancer, knowing that even for an hour, you brightened their day, it’s the best feeling in the world.”

Along with charitable events, the event was also a way for people to get out and enjoy other downtown Lima businesses.

“We’ve got participation from several of our downtown Lima neighbors, like the Meeting Place, Nitza’s, Beauty by Jill, and Pointe of Joy,” Bowker said. “It’s great to see people walking around downtown Lima, especially when the sun is shining.”

Jacob Fike, of Lima, wears his Thor costume Saturday for Halloween Comic Fest outside Beauty By Jill in downtown Lima. Fike was a volunteer for the day taking pictures with patrons of the event. Gwen Patton, 4, of Lima, waits in line to sign up for the costume contest Saturday for Halloween Comic Fest outside Alter Ego in downtown Lima. Patton, was dressed as Negan, a character from The Walking Dead, though she has never watched the show. Rhealynn Galvin, 5, of Lima, does a craft Saturday with her brother Caleb Blackston, 4, during Halloween Comic Fest in downtown Lima. The pair were dressed as Bat Girl and Darth Vader. Jaxen Wilson, 4, of Lima, wears his Ghostbusters costume Saturday for Halloween Comic Fest in downtown Lima. Ghostbusters is Wilson's favorite movie. Michael Boruff, left, dressed as Ant Man, holds his great nephew Cashton Spurlin, 2, of Lima, during Halloween Comic Fest on Saturday outside Alter Ego in downtown Lima.

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

