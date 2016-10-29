LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: Cupp announces public safety grants available

LIMA — The Ohio Developmental Services Agency will soon be accepting applications for local government grants, according to a local legislator.

Ohio House of Representatives

Rep. Bob Cupp, R-Lima: Cupp announced Friday that beginning Monday, the Ohio Developmental Services Agency will begin accepting applications for Round Two of the 2017 Local Government Safety Capital Grant program. Any eligible political subdivision would have until Jan. 6 to apply.

These grants are aimed at helping public safety projects in communities and counties, including purchasing vehicles, equipment, facilities or other systems for police, fire or EMS agencies. The program has a $10 million appropriation for the 2017 fiscal year.

“This program directly supports what I believe to be a primary function of government, which is to help keep people — and communities — safe,” Cupp said.

U.S. House of Representatives

Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green: On Tuesday, Latta will host Federal Communications Commissioner Michael O’Rielly at Owens State Community College in Perrysburg for a forum with Ohio broadcasters. O’Rielly has been with the FCC since 2013.

Latta is hosting this as part of his service as the vice-chair of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology.

At a ceremony Friday at Findlay’s Marathon Performing Arts Center, Latta helped officially name the Findlay post office the Michael Garver Oxley Memorial Post Office, memorializing the late former congressman and Findlay native. Latta had authored legislation to facilitate the name change. Along with Latta, state Rep. Robert Sprague, R-Findlay, offered remarks at the ceremony.

“Everyone that uses the post office in Findlay will now see the name of a dedicated public servant, Michael Garver Oxley,” Latta said. “The naming of this post office and local highway are fitting tributes for a Findlay native that served on behalf of his community in Columbus and Washington for three decades. It was an honor to be a part of this special day and remember the life and achievements of Congressman Oxley.”

In addition, a portion of U.S. Route 30 was officially named the Congressman Michael G. Oxley Memorial Highway, thanks to legislation authored by Sprague.

U.S. Senate

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio: On Tuesday, Brown called for rigorous oversight of the purchase of Time Warner by telecommunications company AT&T, which already owns satellite company DirecTV. Time Warner companies include cable news network CNN as well as entertainment networks TNT and TBS.

“The AT&T-Time Warner merger raises several concerns about its impact on customers,” Brown said. “We need a thorough review by the Department of Justice and other oversight agencies to ensure that this deal does not drive up prices and limit choices for customers.”

On Wednesday, Brown’s office announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released more than $131 million to Ohio’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program to help low-income residents with their energy bills this winter.

“Hundreds of thousands of Ohioans rely on LIHEAP to keep their heat turned on during the cold winters,” Brown said. “As the temperature begins to drop, it’s a relief that Ohio will have the resources needed to ensure that seniors and low-income families stay warm and healthy.”

For information on LIHEAP, contact the West Central Ohio Community Action Partnership at 419-227-2586.

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

