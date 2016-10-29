Posted on by

Lima Municipal Court records


Lima Municipal Court Dispositions

Oct. 18

Ross J. Hovest, 24, of 210 E. Williamstown Road, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Tony K. Grant, 45, of 931 W. Wayne St., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Kendra D. McKee, 18, of 725 S. Union St., Lima, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, 28 suspended, $150 fine.

Bishop Evans, 57, of 331 E. Third St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

William A. Fromm, 53, of 9720 Lake Breeze Drive, Belle Center, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Thomas A. Penrod, 32, of 210 S. Higbee St., Milford, Indiana, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: $250 fine.

Devin E. Muniz, 26, of 121 Burntwood Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 90 days jail, suspended, $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 90 days jail, 87 suspended, $500 fine.

Christopher S. Miller, 30, of 1002 N. McDonel St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $650 fine.

Jayna L. Snyder, 27, of 1050 Lima Ave., Apt. 6, Delphos, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to traffic control device signs. Sentence: $100 fine.

Dallas M. Garee, 18, of 1675 Mills Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

Janice Hicks, 22, of 715 N. Jefferson St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

Tyler A. Clossen, 23, of 330 Calumet Ave., Apt. 11, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating motor vehicle without valid license. Sentence: $100 fine.

Bruce M. Ames, 49, of 332 N. West, Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Elliott G. Bibble, 36, of 1855 N. Cole St., Apt. 3, Lima, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $150 fine.

Megan R. Lucas, 27, of 1611 Lennox Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $250 fine. Pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, 20 suspended, $250 fine.

Jason A. McIntosh, 32, of 419 S. Jackson St., Lima, pleaded guilty to domestic violence. Sentence: 30 days jail, 23 suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Jason A. Summa, 39, of 206 Pinewood Circle, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Marie A. Wilson, 39, of 423 Elmwood Place, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Mary A. Dawson, 48, of 320 S. Collett St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Deshun L. Little Jr., 19, of 901 S. Seriff Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, seven suspended, $250 fine.

Jason R. Coleman, 33, of 803 W. Kibby St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 60 days jail, 50 suspended, $500 fine.

Justis D. Nance, 19, of 1126 S. Atlantic Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Matthew Duran, 33, of 908 Michael Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 23 suspended, $250 fine.

Oct. 19

Rotesha S. Tisdale, 26, of 422 N. Collett Ave., Lima, pleaded not guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail, 80 suspended, $100 fine.

Antwon T. Dotson, 46, of 118 S. Metcalf St., Lima, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass. Sentence: 30 days jail, 18 suspended, $150 fine.

Melissa A. Rower, 21, of 307 N. Main St., Apt. A, Delphos, pleaded no contest to possession drug abuse instruments. Sentence: 90 days jail, 75 suspended, $150 fine.

Kyle Brumage, 23, of 216 E. Wayne St., Lima, pleaded no contest to possession drug abuse instruments. Sentence: 90 days jail, 55 suspended, $250 fine.

Dennis L. Luckett, 54, of 510 N. McDonel, Lima, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest. Sentence: 90 days jail, 89 suspended, $150 fine.

Glenn R. Goble, 28, of 1912 Hillcrest Drive, Lima, pleaded no contest to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $150 fine.

Michael T. Boggs, 46, of 231 S. Rosedale Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 90 days jail, 60 suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded no contest to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 120 suspended, $150 fine.

Bradley Wieging, 37, of 920 Lima Ave., Apt. F, Delphos, pleaded guilty to possession drug abuse instruments. Sentence: 90 days jail, 80 suspended, $150 fine.

Alexis P. Fossa, 18, of 2130 Garden Blvd., Lima, pleaded guilty to selling cigarettes to minor. Sentence: $100 fine.

Alicia Biederman, 24, of 2300 Kimberly Drive, Apt. 22, Lima, pleaded no contest to possession of drugs. Sentence: $100 fine.

Clinton J. Garley, 25, of 723 ½ S. Main St., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Ben C. Souligny, 35, of 514 N. West St., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Bradley Wieging, 37, of 920 Lima Ave., Apt. F, Delphos, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $500 fine.

Kaleb A. Williams, 25, of 531 Brower Road, Apt. 138, Lima, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Karee T. Wilson, 21, of 330 S. Pierce St., Lima, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $750 fine.

Melissa R. Welch, 46, of 620 Albert St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, $250 fine.

Karee T. Wilson, 21, of 330 S. Pierce St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $250 fine.

Benjamin J. Blakely, 31, of 422 S. Canal St., Delphos, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 20 days jail, $250 fine.

Francis Kearse, 34, of 7296 South Hampton Lane, West Chester, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Gaylord S. Kollars, 43, of 334 S. Kenilworth Court, Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Anthony J. Caprella, 27, of 721 Black Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Everett Kirk, 29, of 3615 N. Amblewood Circle, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 134 suspended, $600 fine.

Andrew P. Thomas, 22, of 5207 Mayview, Lyndhurst, pleaded guilty to speed. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Tierre Scales, 40, of 1217 W. High St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Aaron A. Cephas, 25, of 3913 Dickson, Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Jeovante Marks, 25, of 317 E. Pendleton St., Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Oct. 20

Dominque D. Daughtry, 26, of 1617 Karen St., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, five suspended, $250 fine.

Ruben M. Flowers III, 19, of 949 E. Vine St., Lima, pleaded guilty to license plate violation. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Oct. 21

Kimberly K. Miller, 51, of 329 ½ S. Avenue, Van Wert, pleaded guilty to use/possession/sale drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 10 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Ronald W. Jones, 24, of 322 N. Jameson Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 60 days jail, 30 suspended, $250 fine.

Devonn A. Thomas, 23, of 108 ½ South Ave., Pandora, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $400 fine.

Jermaine E. Ingram, 44, of 1225 S. Main St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: three days jail, $375 fine.

Adam M. Stinson, 24, of 7606 Westminster Drive, Fort Wayne, Indiana, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: three days jail, $400 fine.

Chad M. Vorhees, 39, of 2842 Shadowood Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $750 fine.

Bryant L. Youngblood, 50, of 1150 Westerly Dr., Apt. C, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, seven suspended, $350 fine.

Sean M. Devilbliss, 25, of 2331 Western Ohio Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, seven suspended, $250 fine.

Robert L. Williamson, 52, of 900 N. Elizabeth, Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Laytonya C. Wilson, 42, of 920 E. 2nd St., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $150 fine.

Joy N. Hartman, 21, of 3779 State Line Road, Convoy, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Heleena N. Poling, 22, of 440 N. Jackson St., Lima, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, 20 suspended, $600 fine.

Raymond A. Merriman, 32, of 424 N. McDonel St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 160 suspended, $600 fine.

Justice D. Johnson, 20, of 531 Brower Road, Apt. 23, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence underage. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $100 fine.

Ashley S. McGraw, 26, of 239 W. Kibby St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Jennifer E. Mills, 50, of 1205 W. State St., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Jonathon P. Nichols, 44, of 310 Eastwood Ave., Delphos, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: six days jail, $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 170 suspended, $600 fine.

Brent E. Hollar, 45, of 521 E. Sixth St., Spencerville, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to speed. Sentence: $150 fine.

Carl K. Fletcher, 38, of 5800 Spencerville Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: six days jail, $500 fine.

Alexis S. Muniz, 18, of 116 E. Edwards St., Lima, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 20 days jail, suspended, $375 fine.

Jeffeona O. Colding, 24, of 413 S. McDonel St., Lima, pleaded no contest to assured clear distance. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Isiah E. Frazier, 19, of 208 N. Washington St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operator license required. Sentence: 10 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Oct. 24

Quinn R. Levalley, 18, of 604 W. Third St., Delphos, pleaded guilty to selling cigarettes to minor. Sentence: $100 fine.

Jumyesha N. Pernell, 23, of 1156 Reese Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to resisting arrest. Sentence: 60 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Mark W. Wright, 50, of 216 E. Wayne St., c/o Lima Rescue Mission, Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine. Pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Timothy P. Fetter, 59, of 8080 Harding Highway, Lima, pleaded guilty to fail to file tax report. Sentence: $100 fine.

Joshua A. Ortiz, 24, homeless, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail, 28 suspended, $150 fine.

Shannon E. Schmidt, 28, of 951 W. State St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 20 days jail, $500 fine.

William T. Custer, 44, of 216 S. Greenlawn Ave., Elida, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $500 fine.

Steven Williams, 49, of 219 Pilgrim Trail, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 120 suspended, $750 fine.

Alexander Simon, 22, of 4641 S. Dixie Highway, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, $500 fine.

Stephen Cunningham, 52, of 401 Lewis, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 60 days jail, 50 suspended, $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 120 days jail, 80 suspended, $500 fine.

Lanceo D. Miller, 30, of 634 Yorkshire Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, $250 fine.

Anthony L. Sharp, 37, of 1234 N. Union St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, seven suspended, $250 fine.

Heather Fisher, 38, of 124 Grove Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

Rick Brandenburg, 53, of 543 W. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, $100 fine.

Brian S. Jenning Sr., 47, of 1700 Lennox Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to attempt. Sentence: $250 fine.

Marie B. Snyder, 75, of 3171 Berryhill Road, Lima, pleaded no contest to dereliction of duty. Sentence: $750 fine.

Dan Neely Jr., 55, of 11225 Alger Road, Harrod, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Vonchase Harmon, 29, of 1115 S. Central Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: three days jail, $250 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate operator license. Sentence: $250 fine.

Daniel T. Moeller, 36, of 1160 S. Bredeick St., Delphos, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: three days jail, $250 fine.

Kascal D. Coleman, 40, of 1006 E. Albert St., Lima, pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate operator license. Sentence: $150 fine.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Gavel-10.jpg
comments powered by Disqus