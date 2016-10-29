Lima Municipal Court records

Lima Municipal Court Dispositions

Oct. 18

Ross J. Hovest, 24, of 210 E. Williamstown Road, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Tony K. Grant, 45, of 931 W. Wayne St., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Kendra D. McKee, 18, of 725 S. Union St., Lima, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, 28 suspended, $150 fine.

Bishop Evans, 57, of 331 E. Third St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

William A. Fromm, 53, of 9720 Lake Breeze Drive, Belle Center, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Thomas A. Penrod, 32, of 210 S. Higbee St., Milford, Indiana, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: $250 fine.

Devin E. Muniz, 26, of 121 Burntwood Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 90 days jail, suspended, $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 90 days jail, 87 suspended, $500 fine.

Christopher S. Miller, 30, of 1002 N. McDonel St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $650 fine.

Jayna L. Snyder, 27, of 1050 Lima Ave., Apt. 6, Delphos, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to traffic control device signs. Sentence: $100 fine.

Dallas M. Garee, 18, of 1675 Mills Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

Janice Hicks, 22, of 715 N. Jefferson St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

Tyler A. Clossen, 23, of 330 Calumet Ave., Apt. 11, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating motor vehicle without valid license. Sentence: $100 fine.

Bruce M. Ames, 49, of 332 N. West, Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Elliott G. Bibble, 36, of 1855 N. Cole St., Apt. 3, Lima, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $150 fine.

Megan R. Lucas, 27, of 1611 Lennox Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $250 fine. Pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, 20 suspended, $250 fine.

Jason A. McIntosh, 32, of 419 S. Jackson St., Lima, pleaded guilty to domestic violence. Sentence: 30 days jail, 23 suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Jason A. Summa, 39, of 206 Pinewood Circle, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Marie A. Wilson, 39, of 423 Elmwood Place, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Mary A. Dawson, 48, of 320 S. Collett St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Deshun L. Little Jr., 19, of 901 S. Seriff Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, seven suspended, $250 fine.

Jason R. Coleman, 33, of 803 W. Kibby St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 60 days jail, 50 suspended, $500 fine.

Justis D. Nance, 19, of 1126 S. Atlantic Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Matthew Duran, 33, of 908 Michael Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 23 suspended, $250 fine.

Oct. 19

Rotesha S. Tisdale, 26, of 422 N. Collett Ave., Lima, pleaded not guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail, 80 suspended, $100 fine.

Antwon T. Dotson, 46, of 118 S. Metcalf St., Lima, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass. Sentence: 30 days jail, 18 suspended, $150 fine.

Melissa A. Rower, 21, of 307 N. Main St., Apt. A, Delphos, pleaded no contest to possession drug abuse instruments. Sentence: 90 days jail, 75 suspended, $150 fine.

Kyle Brumage, 23, of 216 E. Wayne St., Lima, pleaded no contest to possession drug abuse instruments. Sentence: 90 days jail, 55 suspended, $250 fine.

Dennis L. Luckett, 54, of 510 N. McDonel, Lima, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest. Sentence: 90 days jail, 89 suspended, $150 fine.

Glenn R. Goble, 28, of 1912 Hillcrest Drive, Lima, pleaded no contest to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $150 fine.

Michael T. Boggs, 46, of 231 S. Rosedale Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 90 days jail, 60 suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded no contest to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 120 suspended, $150 fine.

Bradley Wieging, 37, of 920 Lima Ave., Apt. F, Delphos, pleaded guilty to possession drug abuse instruments. Sentence: 90 days jail, 80 suspended, $150 fine.

Alexis P. Fossa, 18, of 2130 Garden Blvd., Lima, pleaded guilty to selling cigarettes to minor. Sentence: $100 fine.

Alicia Biederman, 24, of 2300 Kimberly Drive, Apt. 22, Lima, pleaded no contest to possession of drugs. Sentence: $100 fine.

Clinton J. Garley, 25, of 723 ½ S. Main St., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Ben C. Souligny, 35, of 514 N. West St., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Bradley Wieging, 37, of 920 Lima Ave., Apt. F, Delphos, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $500 fine.

Kaleb A. Williams, 25, of 531 Brower Road, Apt. 138, Lima, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Karee T. Wilson, 21, of 330 S. Pierce St., Lima, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $750 fine.

Melissa R. Welch, 46, of 620 Albert St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, $250 fine.

Karee T. Wilson, 21, of 330 S. Pierce St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $250 fine.

Benjamin J. Blakely, 31, of 422 S. Canal St., Delphos, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 20 days jail, $250 fine.

Francis Kearse, 34, of 7296 South Hampton Lane, West Chester, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Gaylord S. Kollars, 43, of 334 S. Kenilworth Court, Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Anthony J. Caprella, 27, of 721 Black Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Everett Kirk, 29, of 3615 N. Amblewood Circle, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 134 suspended, $600 fine.

Andrew P. Thomas, 22, of 5207 Mayview, Lyndhurst, pleaded guilty to speed. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Tierre Scales, 40, of 1217 W. High St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Aaron A. Cephas, 25, of 3913 Dickson, Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Jeovante Marks, 25, of 317 E. Pendleton St., Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Oct. 20

Dominque D. Daughtry, 26, of 1617 Karen St., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, five suspended, $250 fine.

Ruben M. Flowers III, 19, of 949 E. Vine St., Lima, pleaded guilty to license plate violation. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Oct. 21

Kimberly K. Miller, 51, of 329 ½ S. Avenue, Van Wert, pleaded guilty to use/possession/sale drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 10 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Ronald W. Jones, 24, of 322 N. Jameson Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 60 days jail, 30 suspended, $250 fine.

Devonn A. Thomas, 23, of 108 ½ South Ave., Pandora, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $400 fine.

Jermaine E. Ingram, 44, of 1225 S. Main St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: three days jail, $375 fine.

Adam M. Stinson, 24, of 7606 Westminster Drive, Fort Wayne, Indiana, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: three days jail, $400 fine.

Chad M. Vorhees, 39, of 2842 Shadowood Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $750 fine.

Bryant L. Youngblood, 50, of 1150 Westerly Dr., Apt. C, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, seven suspended, $350 fine.

Sean M. Devilbliss, 25, of 2331 Western Ohio Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, seven suspended, $250 fine.

Robert L. Williamson, 52, of 900 N. Elizabeth, Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Laytonya C. Wilson, 42, of 920 E. 2nd St., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $150 fine.

Joy N. Hartman, 21, of 3779 State Line Road, Convoy, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Heleena N. Poling, 22, of 440 N. Jackson St., Lima, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, 20 suspended, $600 fine.

Raymond A. Merriman, 32, of 424 N. McDonel St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 160 suspended, $600 fine.

Justice D. Johnson, 20, of 531 Brower Road, Apt. 23, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence underage. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $100 fine.

Ashley S. McGraw, 26, of 239 W. Kibby St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Jennifer E. Mills, 50, of 1205 W. State St., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Jonathon P. Nichols, 44, of 310 Eastwood Ave., Delphos, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: six days jail, $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 170 suspended, $600 fine.

Brent E. Hollar, 45, of 521 E. Sixth St., Spencerville, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to speed. Sentence: $150 fine.

Carl K. Fletcher, 38, of 5800 Spencerville Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: six days jail, $500 fine.

Alexis S. Muniz, 18, of 116 E. Edwards St., Lima, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 20 days jail, suspended, $375 fine.

Jeffeona O. Colding, 24, of 413 S. McDonel St., Lima, pleaded no contest to assured clear distance. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Isiah E. Frazier, 19, of 208 N. Washington St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operator license required. Sentence: 10 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Oct. 24

Quinn R. Levalley, 18, of 604 W. Third St., Delphos, pleaded guilty to selling cigarettes to minor. Sentence: $100 fine.

Jumyesha N. Pernell, 23, of 1156 Reese Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to resisting arrest. Sentence: 60 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Mark W. Wright, 50, of 216 E. Wayne St., c/o Lima Rescue Mission, Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine. Pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Timothy P. Fetter, 59, of 8080 Harding Highway, Lima, pleaded guilty to fail to file tax report. Sentence: $100 fine.

Joshua A. Ortiz, 24, homeless, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail, 28 suspended, $150 fine.

Shannon E. Schmidt, 28, of 951 W. State St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 20 days jail, $500 fine.

William T. Custer, 44, of 216 S. Greenlawn Ave., Elida, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $500 fine.

Steven Williams, 49, of 219 Pilgrim Trail, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 120 suspended, $750 fine.

Alexander Simon, 22, of 4641 S. Dixie Highway, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, $500 fine.

Stephen Cunningham, 52, of 401 Lewis, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 60 days jail, 50 suspended, $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 120 days jail, 80 suspended, $500 fine.

Lanceo D. Miller, 30, of 634 Yorkshire Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, $250 fine.

Anthony L. Sharp, 37, of 1234 N. Union St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, seven suspended, $250 fine.

Heather Fisher, 38, of 124 Grove Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

Rick Brandenburg, 53, of 543 W. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, $100 fine.

Brian S. Jenning Sr., 47, of 1700 Lennox Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to attempt. Sentence: $250 fine.

Marie B. Snyder, 75, of 3171 Berryhill Road, Lima, pleaded no contest to dereliction of duty. Sentence: $750 fine.

Dan Neely Jr., 55, of 11225 Alger Road, Harrod, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Vonchase Harmon, 29, of 1115 S. Central Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: three days jail, $250 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate operator license. Sentence: $250 fine.

Daniel T. Moeller, 36, of 1160 S. Bredeick St., Delphos, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: three days jail, $250 fine.

Kascal D. Coleman, 40, of 1006 E. Albert St., Lima, pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate operator license. Sentence: $150 fine.