Trick-or-treating times in the Lima region

LIMA — October means trick-or-treating, and we have compiled a list of dates and times. If you have information on additional trick-or-treating times, email them to [email protected]

Sunday

First United Methodist Church, Van Wert Trunk or Treat: 3 to 5 p.m.

Spencerville: 3 to 5 p.m.

Spencerville Nazarene Church, Trunk or Treat: 3 to 5 p.m.

Monday

Columbus Grove Community: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Costume parade around Memorial Park from 6 to 6:30 p.m.)

Taylor Kia of Lima Trunk or Treat: 5 to 7 p.m.

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511.

