ODD: DNA results might save Michigan dog on death row

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — Is Jeb in the clear?

Tests on a dead dog don’t show a DNA link to a Belgian Malinois named Jeb. He’s accused of killing Vlad, a Pomeranian next door. This doggie drama is being played out in St. Clair County.

Prosecutor Mike Wendling says he’ll take the evidence to a judge to decide what happens next.

Authorities say Vlad’s injuries suggest he was picked up and shaken by a larger animal. The DNA samples were analyzed at the University of Florida.

Jeb remains in custody under a death sentence. But Ed Marshall, a lawyer for Jeb’s owners, tells the Port Huron Times Herald (http://j.mp/2dRyogm) that the case should be dropped.

Marshall notes that DNA often exonerates people in prison. As he put it, “Why should a dog be any different?”