Clinton reaction from Jordan, Portman, Brown

“We don’t know what these new emails are or how long the FBI’s investigation will take, but we do know this: the FBI must consider these emails and their contents pretty important to reopen their investigation just 11 days before the election. The FBI needs to make as much of the information they are reviewing public as possible so the American people can cast their votes as fully informed citizens.” – U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio

— —

“The FBI Director’s statement today is deeply troubling. It raises additional concerns about Secretary Clinton’s conduct and mishandling of classified information. This new investigation must be thorough and prompt. The American people deserve answers.” — U.S. Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio

— —

“Secretary Clinton acknowledged long ago that she made a mistake using a private email server and would not do it again.” — Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio