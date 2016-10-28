Otterbein shows off newest senior living wing

CRIDERSVILLE — Otterbein Cridersville showed off its newest senior living center Friday, a $3.4 million addition onto the already sprawling facility that features spacious living quarters resembling apartments, a workout room and large open common areas.

There are 24 suites for seniors who need a little bit of help — bigger than many one-bedroom apartments but with half kitchens, living rooms, a bedroom and a specially designed bathroom.

“The wave of the future is to get them privacy, give them a private suite but lots of open areas and general space. The objective is to go beyond health care and provide socialization, dietary, safety and all the other items and the ability of the residence to be engaged and involved,” said Gary Horning, a vice president from the Otterbein corporate office.

The facility held its grand opening to show off the new addition which also has 17 transitional care rooms for people who, for example, may have been involved in an accident and need therapy to recover so they can return home.

Several people speaking at the opening spoke of family members they had, often their mother, in a senior care facility in the past. Mel Miller, the chairman of the board at Otterbein, said 10 years ago a person in senior living care made a shocking statement saying such facilities are where elders in society are warehoused.

“That hit me directly. My mother was in one of those warehouses,” Miller said.

Miller kept that in mind as he and dozens of others worked to design and oversee the building of the new wing at Otterbein that has an open kitchen in one of the common areas where seniors will sit down to eat family style. They can even help cook the meal if they are willing and able.

The wing has a four-season room, several common areas, television sets in various places and a lot of space.

“There’s a lot of life here to live,” said Jason Miller, the vice president of operations for Otterbein corporate.

Clarissa Frail, a lifestyle counselor at the facility, said the expansion allows more people to take advantage of the newest and latest health care options for senior living as well as therapy to help them return home.

“This provides us with the ability to serve more people from this community,” Frail said. “Because of the wide variety of services we offer people can now recover closer to home.”

Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce Director of Member Engagement Cindy Tenwalde said the facility created jobs, 15 permanent, but also spoke of the peace of mind a state-of-the art senior living facility provides for not only residents but family members.

“To have this under one roof is just a blessing,” she said.

Otterbein Cridersville has 117 independent living homes, 42 assisted living units and 50 rooms that provide more advanced health care.

