Goodwill Easter Seals Lima regional hub operational

LIMA — When people think of Goodwill Easter Seals, the first images that come to mind may be racks of gently used clothing or leafing through used CDs or classic vinyl records. With the newly opened retail location and regional headquarters on Lima’s Allentown Road, Goodwill is hoping to show area residents that it is about much more than that.

Located at 2350 Allentown Road, the new building features 23,500 square feet of space, 15,500 of which is devoted to retail. While the store has been open since Oct. 18, members of the media were given a tour of the facility Friday in advance of a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for Nov. 9.

“It has been really well received by the community,” Goodwill Easter Seals of Miami Valley president and CEO Lance Detrick said. “Sales have been good, as well as donations.”

Along with the new retail space as well as a drive-up donation center, the new building, under the umbrella of Dayton-based Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley, will also serve as a hub for those in Allen and surrounding counties seeking services through Goodwill Easter Seals, including a new vision center for those dealing with chronic vision issues and assistance for impoverished or disabled individuals seeking job placement, including help with resumes and interview skills.

“Having a regional headquarters up here that can serve these northern territories, including Lima and the surrounding counties, gives us the opportunity to expand and provide good services,” west central Ohio program services director Becca Sheidler said. “This gives us some additional visibility to educate the community on everything we do outside of the retail side.”

Not only is Goodwill Easter Seals helping people gain jobs in the surrounding community, but it has also helped provide employment within its walls.

“On the retail side, we were able to add about 15 new jobs,” west central Ohio retail district manager Gene Motycka said. “I have three employees here who were in the system previously. We closed the donation center on Cable Road, so those employees moved over here and work at the donation door. We’re hoping it’s a better donation experience for our customers.”

Doris Shurelds stocks clothing in the new Goodwill Easter Seals Lima facility on Allentown Road on Friday. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Goodwill_01co.jpg Doris Shurelds stocks clothing in the new Goodwill Easter Seals Lima facility on Allentown Road on Friday. Craig J. Orosz | The Lima News The new Goodwill Easter Seals Lima facility on Allentown Road. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Goodwill_03co.jpg The new Goodwill Easter Seals Lima facility on Allentown Road. Craig J. Orosz | The Lima News Doris Shurelds stocks clothing in the new Goodwill Easter Seals Lima facility on Allentown Road on Friday. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Goodwill_02co.jpg Doris Shurelds stocks clothing in the new Goodwill Easter Seals Lima facility on Allentown Road on Friday. Craig J. Orosz | The Lima News

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.