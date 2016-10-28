Virtual Reality Arcade to open in Lima

LIMA — A 21st-century arcade that is set to open next week will give Lima residents the chance to experience virtual reality.

Sphere Virtual Reality Arcade, located at 2815 Elida Road, will celebrate its grand opening at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The arcade will be housed on the same property as Rapid Fired Pizza.

For the first two weeks, Sphere will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. After Nov. 14, it will be open from 3:30 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to midnight on the weekends. Sphere is open to parties and reservations at all hours, according to a press release. After closing time, it will be open for tournaments and leagues.

Individuals may go online or stop into the store to register for a 30- or 60-minute VR session. During this time, guests will have access to the arcade’s complete Stream Library, allowing them to choose any experience they’d like on the HTC Vive virtual reality system. Guests may play alone or with two to four people.

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

