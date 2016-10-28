Another quality LSH showing at MakerFest

LIMA — Lima Senior High School Career Tech students again did well at MakerFest, with the school taking second place in the STEM Maker Cup contest.

MakerFest, in its second year, was a three-day career expo celebrating advanced manufacturing, engineering, design and the skilled trades. More than 200 Lima Senior students participated, either by competing or attending the expo.

This year’s event included STEM, skilled trades and graphic design competitions.

Lima Senior fell behind only Apollo Career Center in the STEM contest. Here are the school’s top winners:

Business Simulation: Jonathan Dunn, first place

Network Assembly Challenge: Jayden Baker, Austin Long and Noah Stephens, third place

Paper Airplane Showdown: Caleb Tyson, Odessti’ Bratton and Cameryn Moseley, third place

Tinker Toy Showdown: D’niyae Morris, Steven Staup and Keaton Upshaw, second place

Lima Senior finished fifth in the skilled trades competition, with Caleb Grundisch taking third place in the Pipe Welding contest.

Several LSH students also did well in the Graphic Design Competitions. Alyssa Bucher finished second in graphic design and Lima Senior swept the photo manipulation competition. Amy Morlock took home first and second place and Christian Fair finished third.