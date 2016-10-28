School officials get updates

MILAN — Nearly 200 school board members, administrators, staff, students and guests from across northwest Ohio gathered at EHOVE Career Center on Thursday for the second Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Northwest Region Fall Conference.

The region hosts two conferences in the fall. The first one was Oct. 20 at Vantage Career Center in Van Wert, with more than 130 people in attendance.

The conference featured dinner, updates from OSBA officers and staff, student entertainment and a number of awards and recognitions.

Recognized were outstanding school board members; school board members marking service milestones; National Blue Ribbon Schools; Schools of Promise; and Northwest Region Educational Book Grant recipients. The region also presented the Who’s Who Excellence Award for Outstanding Leadership, Northwest Region Excellence in Community Service Award and Northwest Region Humanitarian Award.

Twenty counties comprise the OSBA Northwest Region: Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Huron, Lucas, Mercer, Ottawa, Paulding, Putnam, Sandusky, Seneca, Van Wert, Williams, Wood and Wyandot.