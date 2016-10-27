Coleman Professional Services opens office in downtown Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County residents seeking behavioral health, substance abuse and rehabilitation services now have greater access to care with the recent opening of Coleman Professional Services downtown.

Coleman held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for its new office, located in the former Chase Bank building at 16 E. Auglaize St. The opening of Coleman’s new facility marks the first time in years that the organization has had a physical presence in the county.

“The community mental health system had a presence here several years ago, but due to some transitions we were no longer able to sustain services here,” said Tammie Colon, chief officer of Coleman Professional Services in Allen, Auglaize and Hardin Counties. “So we know from our experience that the opportunities are here to serve folks in the county.”

Since Coleman services an eight-county area, Colon said it was important for the organization to expand its reach to residents who may have to travel long distances. Prior to the opening of the Wapakoneta office, Auglaize County residents were traveling to Lima or Kenton to use the organization’s services.

“We know that the biggest barrier for most folks is transportation, so the larger footprint we have, the easier it is for clients,” she said.

Colon added that the Wapakoneta office will be a “full-service operation,” meaning any service that is provided at Coleman’s other facilities will be offered at its new location. These include diagnostic assessment, individual and group counseling, case management, psychiatry, employment, peer support specialists, residential services and more.

The Wapakoneta location will also include a Changing Seasons drop-in center. The drop-in center is part of Coleman’s peer-support rehabilitation program, which is designed to optimize an individual’s personal, social and vocational skills.

For individuals seeking immediate help, Coleman operates a helpline that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For residents in Allen, Auglaize and Hardin counties, the number to call is 800-567-4673.

While help is available any time over the phone, Colon said having a physical presence in places like Wapakoneta can help establish a more personalized connection with the clients Coleman serves.

“We want to be a safe haven for people so that when they need anything, they know where to come,” she said. “To be able to have that face-to-face interaction is always helpful.”

For Coleman President/CEO Nelson Burns, the expansion in Auglaize County comes at a time when mental health and addiction services are needed the most.

“Heroin and opioid addiction is at almost epidemic proportions, so we really need to have services that break down the stigma and acknowledge people’s problems,” Burns said. “People can get their lives back together if they have these services.”

For more information, call Coleman at 567-356-4400 or visit colemanservices.org.

Nelson Burns, president/CEO of Coleman Professional Services, speaks Thursday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the organization’s newest office in downtown Wapakoneta. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_wapak-coleman.jpg Nelson Burns, president/CEO of Coleman Professional Services, speaks Thursday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the organization’s newest office in downtown Wapakoneta. John Bush | The Lima News

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

