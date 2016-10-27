Police calls

400 block of North Main Street, Lima — Police were called Thursday to the scene of a fight in progress.

400 block of West Northern Avenue, Lima — A person reported a theft Wednesday.

600 block of North West Street, Lima — Police were called to a home Wednesday over someone destroying property.

900 block of Milburn Avenue, Lima — Police were called to a home Wednesday over a domestic violence incident.

