Army Under Secretary tours Lima’s Joint Systems Manufacturing Center with Brown, Portman

LIMA — U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman took Under Secretary of the Army Patrick Murphy on a tour of the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center on Thursday.

The visit was meant to show the high-ranking Army official that the facility is important for national security, as it produces the military’s Abrams tank and Stryker medical evacuation vehicle.

During the visit, Brown, Portman and Murphy toured the facility and were able to see a demonstration of the Abrams tank.

Portman and Brown have both championed the JSMC and have worked over the years with the Senate Armed Services Committee, the Senate Appropriations Committee and U.S. Department of Defense leadership to promote the work done in Lima.

In October 2015, Portman and Brown announced that, following their letter in support of Phase Two grant funding for Allen County, the DOD’s Office of Economic Adjustment awarded $3,013,590 to the county. Allen County qualified for this grant due to job loss at the JSMC in Lima.

By John Bush

