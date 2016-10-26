Navy sister suprises brother at Elida High School

ELIDA — Elida Junior Jerry Mason was surprised Wednesday morning at school when his sister visited him.

His sister, Kirsten Mason, is in the U.S. Navy and is stationed in San Diego. She surprised him in the cafeteria at Elida High School.

Kirsten graduated from Elida High School in 2014 and wasn’t expected to be back in Lima until next month, but she received an earlier leave, when she decided to surprise her brother at school.

Kirsten entered the military in September 2014 shortly after graduating from Elida High School. She will be in Lima for two weeks before her next deployment.