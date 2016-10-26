Ada police officer to get award for saving life

ADA — City Council will honor an Ada police officer with a life-saving award during its Tuesday meeting.

Patrolman John Iten will be presented with the award for saving the life of 34-year-old Jessica Allford, who was not breathing and did not have a pulse when he arrived early Oct. 3 at a home.

Iten verified no drugs were involved in Allford’s condition and placed an automated external defibrillator on her and then began CPR. The defibrillator shocked Allford’s heart three times finally restarting it.

Allford spent a couple of days in the hospital and then was released. She will be at the ceremony that begins at 6:30 p.m.