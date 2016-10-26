Scout teams with Bath Fire Department on Eagle Scout project

LIMA — Bath High School sophomore Austin Walker has partnered with the Bath Township Fire Department to make carbon monoxide detectors for his Eagle Scout project.

Austin is a member of Boy Scout Troop 82. He will give the detectors to area residents who are in need.

Austin collected donations from local businesses and individuals to obtain the detectors to give away. He will also provide training and education about carbon monoxide to individuals who receive the detectors. He will also give away a limited number of other kinds of kits.

The detectors will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Bath Township Fire Department. Bath Township firefighters will assist Austin in giving the detectors away.