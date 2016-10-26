Bonds set at $250,000 each in shooting cases

SIDNEY — Bond was set at $250,000 each for the defendants from Monday night’s high-speed chase and shooting when they appeared in Sidney Municipal Court on Wednesday morning.

Travis Ray Wickline, 28, of Charleston, West Virginia, was charged with felonious assault, attempted murder, kidnapping, grand theft auto, weapons under disability, and failure to comply with the order or signal of an officer. He was arrested around 4 a.m. Tuesday after a manhunt.

Ashley Nichole Wayson, 31, of Charleston, West Virginia, was let out of the vehicle during the incident and taken into custody. She was charged with obstruction of justice.

Shelby County Prosecutor Tim Sell said in court Wednesday she was questioned and provided false information about the identity of Wickline for several hours, allowing him to be on the run for longer, before finally complying. He asked for the same bond to be set in her case, calling them a “match set.”

Both Wickline and Wayson have outstanding warrants from West Virginia. Wickline’s warrant is for aggravated assault with a weapon. Wayson’s warrant is for conspiracy to deliver controlled substance. Both warrants warned law enforcement officers to use extreme caution and the couple were considered armed and dangerous.

In addition to the $250,000 on the Shelby County cases, bond was also set at $25o,000 for each the extradition cases out of West Virginia.

The incident began at 11:05 p.m. Monday when the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman stating she had been carjacked by a man wielding a firearm. The man, who authorities said was Wickline, fled the area in the stolen 2005 Toyota Camry.

As deputies were responding to the call, Deputy Joel Howell spotted the stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of state Route 29. Howell conducted a felony traffic stop because of the brandishing of a firearm in the carjacking. As Howell ordered the driver to show his hands and open the car door, the driver exited the vehicle and started shooting at Howell. Wickline fired six shots at Howell, who repositioned himself and returned fire, shooting at the vehicle three times.

Wickline then fled east on state Route 29 in the stolen vehicle.

The pursuit continued for about 10 minutes and the fleeing vehicle at times reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. Wickline struck Deputy Frank Bleigh’s cruiser, disabling it. Bleigh was injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital.

Near this time he stopped and let Wayson out of the vehicle. Wickline continued west on state Route 29 eventually going off the south side of the road and purposely driving the vehicle into the woods. He then fled the area on foot.

After questioning Wayson they determined where they had been staying, and found Wickline at that residence, taking him into custody.

These cases will be bound over to Shelby County Common Pleas Court where a formal indictment is expected next week. Both were being held in the Shelby County Jail.

Wayson http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Ashley-Wayson.jpg Wayson Wickline http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Travis-Wickline.jpg Wickline http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_WicklineWayson-3.jpg

By Alexandra Newman [email protected]

Reach this writer at 937-538-4825.

Reach this writer at 937-538-4825.