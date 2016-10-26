Education Roundup

Delphos resident named to homecoming court

FINDLAY — Craig Klausing, of Delphos, was named to the University of Findlay’s 2016 homecoming court during October festivities.

Klausing is studying occupational therapy and is the son of Art and Linda Klausing.

UNOH hosts open house

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio’s College of Applied Technologies will hold an open house at the UNOH Event Center, 1450 N. Cable Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4 and Nov. 5.

The open house will feature scholarship testing in high performance, automotive, diesel, agricultural equipment, HVAC/R and robotics and automation technology.

Tours will be given of the 200-acre University of Northwestern Ohio campus.

For information, contact the admissions department at 419-998-3120.

Local students participate in play

FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay participated in the theater performance, “Silent Sky.” The 2016-17 season opener was held in the Frank J. Egner Center for the Performing Arts, John and Hester Powell Grimm Theatre.

Local students participating included: Stephen Hayes, of Waynesfield, and Rebekah White, of Bluffton.

Bluffton University students trick-or-canning

BLUFFTON — Members of the Bluffton University Social Work Club will go trick-or-canning during Bluffton’s trick-or-treating festivities. Social work majors will be going door to door asking for donations of canned foods, dried foods and hygiene products from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The club will be collecting nonperishable items only. No monetary donations will be accepted. Donations will be delivered to the Bluffton Community Assistance Corp.

ONU prof elected to honorary council

ADA — Robert Alexander, professor of political science at Ohio Northern University, was elected to serve on the executive council for Pi Sigma Alpha, the national honor society for political science. This is an elected group of six individuals that serves as the governing body for the organization.

Executive council members are selected at the annual meeting of the American Political Science Association.

Alexander is a nationally recognized expert in American politics. He has published books on the Electoral College and the role of interest groups in the American political system. He has also written numerous op-ed pieces and has been interviewed by national and international news outlets.

Form focus on “Martyrs Mirror” and artwork

BLUFFTON — David Weaver-Zercher, professor of American religious history at Messiah College, will present “Humanizing Martyrdom: ‘Martyrs Mirror,’ and the Artwork of Jan Luyken” during Bluffton University’s Forum at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Yoder Recital Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

“Martyrs Mirror” is considered the most important text to Anabaptists outside the Bible. It is a compilation of stories of those who suffered and even died for their faith during the 16th and early 17th centuries.

In addition, Musselman Library will feature an exhibit titled, “Witnessing Martyrdom: The Dramatic Art of Jan Luyken,” from Monday through Nov. 22.

Painter Eric Edward Esper debuts paintings at OSU Lima

LIMA — Chicago-based artist Eric Edward Esper will debut several new works at the opening of his show, Midwestern Disasters, in the Farmer Family Gallery in Reed Hall at The Ohio State University at Lima from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Much of Esper’s works focus on tragic events that alter both the lives of the people involved and the community around them. The 12 oil paintings focus on large-scale disasters that happened in the Midwest, including four Ohio events such as the Ohio State Penitentiary Fire of 1930 that killed more than 300 prisoners and the Collinwood School Fire of 1908, one of the deadliest school disasters in U.S. history.

Midwestern Disasters will be in the Farmer Family Gallery through Dec. 9. The gallery is free and open to the public weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

University of Findlay holds food drive

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay, in partnership with its dining service, Sodexo, is holding a Helping Hands Food Drive, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Nonperishable food will be collected at Walmart at 1161 W. Trenton Ave. and at 2500 Tiffin Ave., Kroger at 101 Sixth St. and 1996 Tiffin Ave., Great Scot, 2021 Broad Ave., and on the campus at the Alumni Memorial Union on Frazer Street.

To count toward the goal, all food must be within the expiration dates and not be damaged. Each item will be recorded in a logbook and witnessed by community and University representatives.

Last year’s drive collected 64,392 pounds.

ONU’s College of Law in The Princeton Review

ADA — The Ohio Northern University Pettit College of Law is among the nation’s most outstanding law schools, according to The Princeton Review. The ONU College of Law is included in the 2017 edition of The Princeton Review’s annual feature, “The Best 172 Law Schools.”

The rankings are based on the responses of students who attend the colleges of law and how they rate their law college experience, as well as data collected from colleges of law nationwide.

Mazza Museum welcomes Toledo Zoo

FINDLAY — “Animal Alphabet” will be taking place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Mazza Museum in Findlay. The museum is located in the University of Findlay’s Virginia B. Gardner Fine Arts Pavilion.

Keepers from the Toledo Zoo and Aquarium will bring creatures that children and families can see and touch as well as learn more about in a special presentation. Education students from the University will be on hand to help people see the connection between these zoological visitors and the books found in the museum.

Jenny Hanf, a graduate of the University of Findlay’s Children’s Book Illustration Program and illustrator of “Mazza from A to Z,” will be on hand. She collaborated with Mazza staff this spring to release the alphabet book that features a school of animals that visit the museum for a tour. She will share the book and more about how she created the illustrations with a digital drawing technique. She will also sign copies of the book at the event. “Mazza from A to Z” is available for purchase in the Mazza Gift Shop.

ONU recognizes Hunter and Kaczor

ADA — Ohio Northern University alumni Tonya J. Hunter and Chester Kaczor are the recipients of the William L. Robinson Young Alumni Award from their alma mater. The award was established by the ONU Alumni Association to honor individuals who have graduated from the university in the last 15 years and who have demonstrated passion and loyalty toward their profession, community and alma mater.

Hunter, who grew up in Mount Vernon, now resides in Findlay. She earned her bachelor’s degree in biology with distinction from Ohio Northern University in 2002 and her juris doctor with distinction, also from Ohio Northern University in 2005. She is a transactional attorney for Marathon Petroleum Co. in Findlay. She provides legal guidance to clients and others in the company on topics such as the Petroleum Marketing Practices Act, anti-trust laws, price discrimination laws and transactional law.

Kaczor, who lives in Columbus, earned his doctor of pharmacy from Ohio Northern University in 2006 and later earned an MBA from Ohio State University in 2011. He is director of pharmacy services at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

The young alumni award is named in honor of Bill Robinson, who gave 45 years of service to the University and remains a staunch supporter of ONU’s mission, values and vision.