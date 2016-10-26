Bomb threat a hoax in St. Marys

ST. MARYS — Police were called to Rite-Aid over a bomb threat Tuesday, but no bomb was found.

The threat was called into police at 11:12 a.m. Tuesday at the store at 1502 Executive Drive. Employees of the store called police reporting a man with a thick accent called the store, saying he set a bomb in the store the previous night, police reported.

Employees said they received a second call from a man with a thick accent saying he was with the FBI. Police responded along with firefighters and searched the store. No bomb was located, police reported.

A loss-prevention officer for Rite-Aid told police similar calls have been made to other stores in the area as part of a scam to extort money from Rite-Aid. That information has been shared with other police departments, police reported.