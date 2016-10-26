Van Wert teen pleads in arsons

VAN WERT — An 18-year-old man accused of arson in several fires pleaded guilty today.

Noah Girod, of Van Wert, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated arson, each a second-degree felony, and one count of arson, a fourth-degree felony. He faces up to 17 1/2 years in prison when he is sentenced scheduled for Nov. 30.

Six other charges were dismissed in exchange for the plea.

Girod was 17 when he was arrested in April. A judge ordered he be tried as an adult for fires in Hoaglin Township at two properties in a 24-hour period.