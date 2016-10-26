Prosecutors seek death penalty over child’s killing

CELINA — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a Fort Recovery man charged in the killing of a 4-year-old child.

Cory W. Eischen, 39, is scheduled to make his first appearance in court today on the charges of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of endangering children and domestic violence. All charges are felonies.

The murder and manslaughter charges are a lesser option for a jury to consider at trial if jurors find the crime did not meet the elements of aggravated murder. None of the charges hinder prosecutors from seeking and obtaining the death penalty.

Eischen is charged in the Sept. 25 death of Jaxxen Baker inside a home at 5098 Rauh Road outside of Fort Recovery. Deputies were called to the home after a woman picked up another child and saw Baker unresponsive. Eischen was babysitting Baker while the child’s mother was at work.

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

