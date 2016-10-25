Economist: 2017 should be good year

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Some people might expect another recession next year after nearly six years of slowly improving numbers. But the tortoise pace of those improvements should make 2017 even better than 2016, an economist said Tuesday in Lima.

“In reality, because the economy grew at such a modest pace and the recovery was as gradual as it was, we haven’t built up speculative excess,” said Robert J. Morgan, a senior consultant with Austin Associated LLC since 1990. “There’s no reason to think a recession is coming.”

As Morgan went through numbers at Citizen National Bank’s 2017 economic forecast luncheon for area businesses Tuesday at the Shawnee Country Club, he kept identifying one positive indicator after another.

“Clearly something has happened here as we’ve gone through 2016,” said Morgan, who directs the financial management division and previously worked as a senior vice president and chief economist with a regional bank. “Consumers are coming back and spending and buying things they’ve been unwilling to do over the prior four or five years.”

Morgan said personal consumption spending jumped in the first two quarters this year, including by 4.4 percent in the second quarter.

With automobiles, the average age of a car was 12 years at the depths of the recession. Now it’s 9.3 years, with more room for improvement as people take stock in their jobs and a generally stable economy, Morgan said.

“We’re not done with a solid growth in car sales in this country, fueled by rising jobs and rising consumer confidence,” Morgan said.

The same is true for homes. Home prices are finally on the rise. A lack of inventory was a bigger problem than a lack of demand, driving more new home starts, Morgan said, noting Florida has “sprouted cranes,” and nearby Toledo is seeing a “very active construction market.”

His group anticipates a 3.5 percent increase next year in the gross domestic product, a full percentage point higher than the Federal Reserve’s projections.

That doesn’t mean Morgan doesn’t have his reservations. He remains concerned about continued job growth, foreign economic conditions, fiscal policy beyond some investments in infrastructure and, of course, the upcoming presidential election.

Those concerns pale in comparison to his long-term concerns, including some cultural worries about millennials avoiding major purchases, such as houses, and the changing demographics of baby boomers advancing deep into their 60s.

“I’m very optimistic in the short run, recognizing there are some long-term issues we need to figure out in this country,” Morgan said.

Robert J. Morgan http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Economy-Mug-Morgan-Robert.jpg Robert J. Morgan Robert J. Morgan, an economist, delivers an economic forecast for 2017 during an event at Shawnee Country Club on Tuesday. Morgan predicted an uptick in the economy for next year. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Economy.jpg Robert J. Morgan, an economist, delivers an economic forecast for 2017 during an event at Shawnee Country Club on Tuesday. Morgan predicted an uptick in the economy for next year. David Trinko | The Lima News

By David Trinko [email protected]

Reach David Trinko at 567-242-0467, by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @Lima_Trinko.

Reach David Trinko at 567-242-0467, by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @Lima_Trinko.