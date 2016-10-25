Trick-or-treating times in the Lima region

LIMA — October means trick-or-treating, and we have compiled a list of dates and times. If you have information on additional trick-or-treating times, email them to [email protected]
Thursday
Ada: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
American Township: 5 to 7 p.m.
Auglaize Township: 6 to 8 p.m.
Barnes & Noble @UNOH: 4 to 6 p.m.
Bath Township: 6 to 8 p.m.
Bluffton: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Calvary Chapel of Praise Trunk or Treat: 6 to 8 p.m.
Cridersville: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Delphos: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Elida: 5 to 7 p.m. with costume party at the Elida field house afterward
Village of Harrod: 6 to 8 p.m.
Lima: 6 to 8 p.m.
Malloween at Lima Mall: 6 to 8 p.m. for children 12 and under
Minster: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
New Bremen: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Ottawa: 6 to 7 p.m.
Perry Township: 6 to 8 p.m.
Shawnee Township: 6 to 8 p.m.
St. Marys: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Wapakoneta: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Convoy: 5 to 7 p.m.
Halloween Comicfest at Alter Ego Comics: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Middle Point: 5 to 7 p.m.
Van Wert: 4 to 6 p.m.
Sunday
Spencerville: 3 to 5 p.m.
First United Methodist Church, Van Wert Trunk or Treat: 3 to 5 p.m.
